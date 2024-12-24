Former Florida State Staffer Accepts On-Field Position At UMass
Earlier this month, former Florida State off-field staffer Tre' Bell earned the second FBS position coach job of his young career. After spending the 2024 season at West Virginia, Bell announced he was accepting a position to coach cornerbacks at UMass on December 11.
Bell is swiftly forging out a solid resume. Ahead of his ninth year as a coach, he's already made stops at Eastern Kentucky (2018), Mississippi State (2019-20), Florida State (2021), Akron (2022-23), and West Virginia (2024). Bell was a graduate assistant with the Bulldogs and Seminoles before the Zips hired him to his first on-field job as a cornerbacks coach.
At Akron, Bell coached three All-MAC performers (Tyson Durant, Darrian Lewis, and KJ Martin). Durant, Lewis, and Martin combined for five interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 2022 and three interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 2023.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commit Named High School Football Player of the Year By Los Angeles Times
Following two years with the Zips, Bell joined West Virginia this past season. He was hired as an assistant defensive backs coach in February but moved to the nickel/spear coach and pass game specialist for the fall. The Mountaineers fired head coach Neal Brown on December 1 after six seasons with the program.
During his lone year with the Seminoles, Bell assisted former defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. FSU's DBs combined to record 13 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and 29 pass deflections. Former star safety Jammie Robinson was named first-team All-ACC in 2021.
The New Jersey native was one of new head coach Joe Harasymiak's first hires at UMass. Bell was previously named to the Our Coaching Network '30 under 30' list in 2023, recognizing his prowess at a young age.
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray