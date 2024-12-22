Former Florida State Wide Receiver Transfers To Fellow ACC Program
At least one of Florida State's 25 transfers (17 scholarship, eight walk-ons) will be remaining in the ACC.
Over the weekend, former FSU wide receiver Deuce Spann signed with Pittsburgh. He spent three seasons with the Seminoles after beginning his college career at Illinois. Spann was mainly a contributor on special teams and a reserve at wide receiver during his time in Tallahassee.
In 2024, Spann only appeared in four games before September before never seeing the field, seemingly in an effort to protect his redshirt. He ended the campaign with one catch for five yards and four kickoff returns for 71 yards. Spann was on the scout team for the majority of the season.
READ MORE: Former FSU QB Named New Offensive Coordinator At Jacksonville State
Spann's biggest impact in garnet and gold came on special teams. He had a crucial kickoff return for a score that flipped the momentum in Florida State's comeback victory against Duke in 2023. It was his lone score for the Seminoles. In 27 appearances, he caught ten passes for 92 yards while rushing for 46 yards on ten carries and completing 2/2 passes for 24 yards. Spann returned 13 kicks for 348 yards (26.8 yards per return) and one touchdown.
A former quarterback, Spann just couldn't seem to get the nuances of the wide receiver position down after switching positions. He's got a ton of athletic potential if he can put it all together at Pittsburgh.
Spann signed with Illinois as a three-star prospect in the 2020 class. He converted to wide receiver following his first season with the Fighting Illini. In 2021, Spann caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His scores came against UTSA and Virginia.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound wide receiver has one season of eligibility remaining. He was ranked as the No. 228 overall transfer and the No. 48 WR transfer according to 247Sports.
Florida State is scheduled to face Pittsburgh in Doak Campbell Stadium during the 2025 season. A date has not been announced for the conference matchup.
Spann is one of 17 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Shawn Murphy, and redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly have also declared their intentions to move on.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Earler in December, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray