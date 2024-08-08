FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Pleased With Practice Two in Jacksonville
The weather approached 90 degrees as the Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their second day in Jacksonville, FL. Day two was different as the practice fields of the University of North Florida dried, and it brought the heat and humidity to what head coach Mike Norvell when the 'Noles set out for their four-day trip.
"Well, I guess if you ask, you shall receive, and we received heat and humidity," Norvell said after practice. "I thought it was a good, physically tough day. I thought the guys, you know, they battled. At the end of a four-day stretch, yesterday was actually one of our most explosive practices that we've had. From last year to even so far this year, it was definitely, coming off of that, was the right setup for what we wanted for today."
The Seminoles went back and forth in the Florida heat, and the offense was a little more productive than on Wednesday, where the defensive backs seemed to win the day. Both sides of the ball were especially explosive during goal-line drills.
"It was a physical practice. We saw some good things on both sides. The offense was able to have some explosive runs and a couple of big plays," Norvell continued. "The defense bowed their neck in some critical situations, especially back on the goal line. That's what we want to see; you want to see that back and forth."
Florida State is set to hold its second scrimmage on Saturday as the 'Noles inch closer to their Week '0' matchup against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on August 24. Norvell said he wants to see improvement and that, although the work the team has put in thus far doesn't necessarily mean it will translate when the lights come on inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
"Improvement for all the guys and what they've done. Where they were in scrimmage one compared to where they're going to be able to perform in this next scrimmage. I want to see guys who, in that moment, are going to be able to go out there and execute and perform. Because, you know, hard work, we talk about it a lot around the program," Norvell said of what he expects from the team. "Hard work matters, but it doesn't guarantee success. There are a lot of guys that work hard, but if you go out there and struggle and you can't execute, you know — you've got to be able to perform.
There will be a lot of question marks surrounding FSU's wide receiver room entering this upcoming season having lost their top two receivers from last year to the NFL. Florida State added Alabama transfer Malik Benson in the off-season and he's been a highlight throughout fall camp. There are some talented newcomers alongside the returners in that room and Norvell said that it is more about establishing the rotation now as everyone continues to grow.
"I think they're continuing to grow and improve. I'm really excited. I think we've got some guys that have really established themselves as go-to type players. Now it's about figuring out the rotation and who are the guys that are going to be able to go out there and make an impact on Saturdays. Who's that going to be?" Norvell continued. "For however long you've been here, it still comes down to going out there, executing, and making the play when you have the opportunity."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
