Former FSU Football Cornerback A.J. Lytton Passes Away In Car Crash That Claimed Lives Of Three
A tragic car crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland claimed three lives on Saturday morning, including former Florida State cornerback A.J. Lytton. Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and former Maryland/Charlotte defensive back Isaiah Hazel also perished in the incident.
According to a release from the Maryland State Police, the trio were occupants of a Dodge Charger that was struck by a vehicle attempting to change lanes at a high rate of speed. The collision forced the Charger off the road where the car hit multiple tree stumps. Alcohol is believed to be a possible contributing circumstance in the wreck.
The release went on to say that Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he unfortunately passed away at just 24 years old.
"All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.
Shortly after 3:14 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro. The three vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a maroon Dodge Charger.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County. Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest."
Lytton signed with Florida State in 2018 under former head coach Willie Taggart as a four-star prospect out of Wise High School, spending two seasons in Tallahassee. He appeared in 22 games, with one start, totaling 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and an interception. Lytton recorded a career-high six tackles in the Seminoles' 49-12 victory against Alabama State in 2019.
The Maryland native departed from the program prior to the 2020 season, sitting out a year before landing at Penn State. In one season with the Nittany Lions, he appeared in 11 games and made one tackle.
Lytton was a three-time state champion at the prep level where he crossed paths with Jackson and Hazel. Jackson played at Alabama and Oregon before being drafted by the Vikings in the fourth-round in April. Hazel spent his time in college with Maryland and Charlotte.
