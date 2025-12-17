Former FSU football DB on the move again, expected to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal opens in roughly two weeks, ushering in a 15-day high-stakes window as teams around the country are expecting both significant losses and impact additions that could vastly change their rosters, outlooks, and trajectories for the upcoming season.

The Seminoles have already seen 17 players enter the portal, and that number is expected to grow as the program navigates what is shaping up to be an unpredictable two-week whirlwind.

Ex-Florida State Defensive Back Conrad Hussey Plans to Enter Portal

Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the second half against the at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Hussey was dismissed from Florida State in August of 2025 and joined Oregon State ahead of the 2025 season. According to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, the Sunrise, Florida native is on the move again.

Where Hussey Stands Entering the Portal

Conrad Hussey - Instagram.com

Hussey played in three games with the Beavers and started in one in 2025. Listed at 6'0, 200 pounds, he totaled five tackles and one pass breakup, earning an overall PFF grade of 64.6 during his lone season in Oregon. Overall, the former four-star prospect has 45 tackles, two forced fumbles, three passes defended, and an interception in the 27 games he's played.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Hussey will enter the portal in search of yet another opportunity to carve out a larger role wherever he lands.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News