Former FSU DC Expected To Be Hired As Head Coach At Jacksonville State
Former Florida State defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is expected to become Jacksonville State’s next head coach, per reports. Kelly was FSU’s linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2013 and the Seminoles’ defensive coordinator from 2014-17. He was fired in December 2017 following the Independence Bowl win over Southern Miss.
In Kelly’s final three years at FSU, the Seminoles had a top-25 defense, including the No. 18 ranking in 2017, after allowing only 331.1 total yards per game. FSU finished 22nd nationally in total defense in 2016 (349.1 yards per game) and his 2015 unit ranked ninth in scoring defense (17.8 ppg).
Kelly then went north to Knoxville, where he became the special teams coordinator and safeties coach for Tennessee in 2018. He was the assistant defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Alabama from 2019-22 and the DC for Colorado in 2023.
Moreover, Kelly served as an assistant for Jacksonville State on both sides of the ball from 1994-1998, including stints as both offensive and defensive coordinator. His latest stop was at Auburn, where he was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
This is his first time as a head coach at any level since his coaching career began in 1990.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said this upon Kelly’s hiring in January.
“Charles is an outstanding football mind who is an excellent recruiter and understands the landscape of Auburn and the Southeastern Conference,” Freeze said. “We are excited to have Charles on our staff as we continue building a strong foundation for the future success of Auburn football.”
