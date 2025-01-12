Former FSU Football Defensive End Announces Transfer Destination
Another longtime member of Florida State's football program has found a new home. 27 members of the Seminoles' roster elected to explore their futures through the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
Earlier this week, former FSU defensive end Byron Turner Jr. announced he was transferring to Tulsa. Turner Jr. entered the portal in December after four seasons in Tallahassee as a contributor on special teams and a member of the rotation along the defensive line. Despite playing in all 12 games in 2024, he recorded just 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.
The Louisiana native had his best statistical season in 2023, totaling 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. He played in 13 games, including the ACC Championship victory against Louisville, and made his lone start at Florida State in the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
Turner Jr. signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. During his time in garnet and gold, he appeared in 33 games, making one start, and totaled 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack.
The 6-foot-4, 251-pound defensive end was honored on senior night prior to the loss against Florida. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Tulsa hired former FSU special teams analyst Carter Barfield as the program's next special teams coordinator a few days ago. Barfield was with the Seminoles during all four of Turner Jr.'s seasons at Florida State.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs, and former Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins in the transfer portal.
Turner Jr. is one of 19 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, freshman defensive end DD Holmes, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, senior wide receiver Malik Benson, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have also declared their intentions to move on.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend