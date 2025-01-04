Former FSU Defensive Ends Coach Named New NC State Defensive Coordinator
North Carolina State has hired former Florida State defensive ends coach DJ Eliot to be their next defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Eliot is part of the Mark Stoops defensive coaching tree, having served under him at FSU from 2010-2012 and from 2013-2016 at Kentucky. He was the DC and linebackers coach in Lexington during that period.
From then on, Eliot coached for Colorado, Kanas, Temple, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
FSU will play the Wolfpack in Raleigh next season. The date and time have yet to be announced.
NC State said this of Eliot regarding his tenure with the Seminoles:
"In his three seasons at Florida State (2010-12), the 'Noles went 31-10 and he helped FSU tie for the national lead in sacks with 48 his first year there. In his second season FSU limited opponents to just 2.35 yards per carry, which led the nation in that category. His defensive ends on the 2012 team, Werner and Cornellius Carradine, combined for and 31 tackles for losses, including 24 sacks, when FSU finished 12-2. Werner went on to be named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year on his way to earning All-America honors."
During his time with Kentucky and FSU, he coached eight players who were drafted in the NFL, including three first-round picks - Bud Dupree, Josh Allen and Bjoern Werner and second-round picks Zedarius Smith, Tank Carradine and Mario Edwards, Jr.
