SEC Wide Receiver Transfer Set to Visit Florida State
Tennessee wide receiver transfer Squirrel White is set to visit Florida State beginning on Thursday, according to On3.com's Pete Nakos, marking his first visit since he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in December.
Battling through injuries, White ranked second on the team with 34 receptions and third in receiving yards with 381, adding two touchdowns in 2024 as Tennessee's starting slot receiver. He has appeared in 38 games with the Volunteers, recording 131 receptions for 1,665 yards, and six touchdowns.
The 'Noles will be looking to replace wide receivers Duece Spann, Malik Benson, and Destyn Hill, who all had promising but circumstantially unproductive careers in Tallahassee. Florida State has already added coveted USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson and signed Cocoa, FL recruit Jayvon Boggs to help fill the void in a receiving corps that was heavily criticized this past year.
READ MORE: Florida State Involved With Five-Star Offensive Lineman Committed To Alabama
Florida State recently went through a coaching overhaul replacing offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Former UCF wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. was given the nod to coach the receiving room in early December.
FSU is looking for a much-needed turnaround after an abysmal 2-10 season in 2024. Adding another standout receiver to compliment Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos could solve multiple issues as they address their current roster.
The Tennessee Vols played in the College Football Playoff first round against Ohio State on December 21, 2024, losing 42–17. Athletes have a five-day transfer portal window that begins a day after their respective bowl games and an additional spring window that opens on April 16.
READ MORE: Ex-FSU Offensive Coordinator Played Pivotal Role in Five-Star OL's Flip to LSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books