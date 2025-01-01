Former FSU OC Signs Massive Extension With Arizona State Ahead Of CFP Game
Former Florida State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham has signed a new five-year contract with Arizona State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. The contract will have Dillingham in the "top tier of Big 12 coach salary" and provide a pathway for him to extend the contract to 10 years.
In just his second year with the program, Dillingham has taken the Sun Devils to their first College Football Playoff (CFP) appearance and won their first conference championship in 17 years. It was also their first Big 12 championship since joining the conference in August.
Moreover, Dillingham hasn't just secured a major pay raise and a conference title. He also has a chance to win a national championship this year as they clinched a first-round bye in the CFP. As the fourth seed, the Sun Devils (11-2) will face the fifth-seeded Texas Longhorns (12-2) in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. A victory over the Longhorns would put the Sun Devils in the CFP semifinal against the winner of the Ohio State and Oregon matchup in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.
Dillingham was also awarded the 2024 Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year this past season for his team's impressive feats.
Dillingham worked with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell at multiple stops, including Memphis and FSU. He helped coach future Heisman candidate and Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis when he was the quarterbacks coach in Tallahassee for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
