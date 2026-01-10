Former FSU football defensive lineman signs with Big 12 Program

As the NCAA Transfer Portal wages its war on roster continuity across the country, the Florida State Seminoles have had their fair share of success and disappointments. From first-rounders to absolute misses, living and dying through the portal has brought FSU an ACC Championship in 2023, but has also seen the team go 7-17 over the last two seasons.

After a disappointing one-and-done season, a veteran defender who transferred to Florida State last year has reportedly found a home with a Big 12 program.

Edge Defender James Williams Signs with Oklahoma State

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs with the ball while Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman James Williams (10) grabs his jersey during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

FSU defender James Williams has reportedly signed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, marking his second move in the transfer portal since leaving Nebraska for Florida State after two seasons. On the disappointment side of the spectrum, Williams totaled 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2025, which is similar to his production with the Cornhuskers.

BREAKING: Florida State EDGE James Williams has signed with Oklahoma State, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/h2llnPjmxC — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

In his two seasons in Lincoln, Nebraska, he totalled 18 tackles over 16 games, 7.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

To help mitigate some of the losses on defense, FSU signed Texas A&M transfer DE Ryland Kennedy while retaining a heavy focus on defense through high school recruiting. They currently have the No. 13 composite class ranking in 2026 per 247Sports with incoming blue-chip linemen Jaemin Pickney, Franklin Whitney, and Earnest Rankins.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

