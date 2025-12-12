Legacy FSU football wide receiver plans to enter transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles have suffered some attrition heading into the offseason, with 11 players announcing their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The latest departure comes from a legacy player who has dealt with injury and coaching changes during his time at Florida State.

Legacy Wide Receiver Plans to Enter Portal

Camdon Frier - Instagram

Per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, legacy wide receiver and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier has announced his intentions to enter the portal. Frier spent two seasons in Tallahassee, appearing in four games without recording a statistic. An injury ahead of the 2024 season sidelined him, leading to a redshirt year.

NEW: Florida State WR Camdon Frier plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/zCxB2S2DGc — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 12, 2025

Frier joined the Seminoles as a 3-star commit out of Lake City, Florida. He made 2025 against East Texas A&M while also appearing in Florida State's 42-7 win over Wake Forest. His father, Matt Frier, was a part of the 1993 National Championship Team, recording 1,359 yards and seven touchdowns.

The departure of Camdon Frier likely won't affect Florida State's rotation, but depth at the position will raise a question in 2026, with a likely departure of 1,000-yard receiver Duce Robinson.

Outgoing Transfers From Florida State This Offseason

Buchholz High School Timmie Rowe (8) congratulates teammate (4) after he threw Columbia High School wide receiver Camdon Frier (12) to the ground on fourth down in the second half. The Buchholz Bobcats hosted the Columbia Tigers at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The two teams had to reschedule the game after lightning and an incident that occurred at Columbia High School Friday night. They were able to complete one quarter with Buchholz leading 14-0 after the | Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

With coaching changes throughout the program rampant, it is expected to see more players leave the Moore Athletic Center as the next whirlwind of the NIL and transfer portal continues to usher in a new era. FSU currently has the No. 14 class heading into next season with blue-chip wide receiver commits Jasen Lopez, Devin Carter, and Efrem White.

