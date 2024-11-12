Florida State's Offensive Line Commitments Share Raw Reactions To Alex Atkins News
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class has taken plenty of hits this fall with five prospects decommitting from the program since the beginning of September. The Seminoles are struggling on the field too, leading head coach Mike Norvell to move on from offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
In the aftermath of the firings, Norvell said he reached out to all of FSU's current pledges and top targets. Naturally, some of those recruits wanted to make their voices heard publicly.
The most vocal group in the class was by far the haul along the offensive line which includes five-star Solomon Thomas, four-star Peyton Joseph, four-star Mario Nash Jr., and three-star Daniel Pierre Louis. Check out their reactions below.
READ MORE: Florida State Football Receiving “Tremendous Interest” In Open Coaching Jobs
Five Star Solomon Thomas
Thomas is Florida State's highest-rated commitment in the class and he's been pledged to the program since December of last year. He seemed disturbed by the news as he had a strong relationship with Atkins but will stick with the Seminoles for now.
"NGL ya'll messed up firing my coach," Thomas wrote. "With that being said it's a business decision at the end of the day, if you not talking business I don't want to talk."
The Florida native has been pursued heavily by LSU and Florida despite his longstanding decision and he took official visits to both programs over the summer. Norvell has work to do to keep him locked in through the Early Signing Period.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 23 overall prospect, the No. 2 IOL, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Four-Star Mario Nash Jr.
Nash Jr. recently committed to Florida State in October after previously backing off of a pledge to Mississippi State. Atkins played a big role in his recruitment but the blue-chip prospect announced that he's still a member of #Tribe25. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bulldogs take one last shot at keeping Nash Jr. in his home state.
"It's really heartbreaking to hear [coach Atkins] has been fired by [FSU Football]," Nash Jr. wrote. "Coach Atkins is family to me and I really believe in him as a man and coach. I want the best for him and his family. I'm remaining committed at this time."
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 13 IOL, and the No. 7 recruit in Mississippi in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Four-Star Peyton Joseph
Joseph committed to Florida State over Memphis on July 4. He's been vocal about his pledge to the Seminoles while calling out other recruits who have moved on, or are having thoughts about moving on, from the program. Joseph referenced his bond with Atkins in a show of respect to the coach on social media.
It remains to be seen if Joseph signs with FSU after his future position coach was fired. That will likely hinge on who the Seminoles tab as a replacement.
"It was a different type of bond," Joseph wrote. "Best is yet to come, forever got love for this man. One of da realest in the game."
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 234 overall prospect, the No. 13 IOL, and the No. 34 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Three-Star Daniel Pierre Louis
Pierre Louis is one of the newest members of Florida State's 2025 class after committing to the program over NC State and Florida in the middle of October. He wished Atkins and his family the best in a post on Monday evening.
"Treated me like I was his family," Pierre Louis wrote. "Wishing nothing but luck and success for [coach Atkins] and his family!"
The Gators are set to host Pierre Louis for an official visit this weekend. They are likely the biggest contenders to flip the three-star prospect from Florida State.
The 6-foot-4.5, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 968 overall prospect, the No. 64 IOL, and the No. 125 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern