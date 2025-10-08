Former FSU football quarterback shares truth behind sudden split from Seminoles
Florida State has had multiple quarterbacks come and go through the program since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. While Jordan Travis turned into a success story for the Seminoles, many other players at the position decided to transfer.
When Norvell was hired by FSU, there were only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster; Travis and James Blackman. The Seminoles swiftly added Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy during the Early Signing Period.
Blackman opened the 2020 season as Florida State's starter in losses to Georgia Tech and Miami. He ultimately opted out before the conclusion of the campaign, electing to move on.
Years later, the former Florida State quarterback opened up on his decision to transfer from the Seminoles.
Change Was The Only Constant For James Blackman
When Blackman signed with FSU in 2017, it was to play under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. However, Fisher departed for Texas A&M later that year, sending the Seminoles into a vicious cycle.
Florida State hired Willie Taggart as its head coach. Taggart went through two offensive coordinators in two years and was fired before the conclusion of his second season. That's when Norvell took over, meaning Blackman had to play for yet another new head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach.
By the time he wrapped up his fourth season with the Seminoles, Blackman had gone through three head coaches, four offensive coordinators, and four quarterback coaches.
The constant change made it tough to develop any level of comfort. Blackman spoke about his decision in a recent appearance on the Travis Take Two podcast.
"With me man, I just felt like we had been through so much. It was just time for something new," Blackman said. "Every year I had a new offensive coordinator or new QB coach or a new person to prove my ability to, my leadership, which I did that."
"But it's hard to continue to focus on playing ball when you're thinking you're doing all the right things and there's something that's coming through the back door that has a loophole to it," Blackman added. "I just felt like it was time for a fresh start."
Blackman was forced into action as a true freshman following a season-ending injury to Deondre Francois in the first game of 2017. A prospect who needed time to develop, he was suddenly thrust into action.
The Seminoles had their 36 consecutive bowl game streak snapped in 2018, Taggart's first year on the job. FSU went 6-7 in 2019 and posted a 3-6 record in 2020.
The fall from championship contender to bottom dweller weighed on Blackman. That was part of the reason he transferred to Arkansas State for the final two years of his college career.
"I'm the type of person that was overthinking a lot of things," Blackman said. "I'm my worst critic so at the time in Tallahassee, I felt like a lot of the things that was going on, I blamed myself for."
"Another thing I thought, in my recruiting process, I never had the idea of staying in Florida to be honest," Blackman continued. "Jimbo changed that thought process once I went on visits and things of that nature. I always did want to go out of the state."
During his four years at Florida State, Blackman appeared in 33 games and made 25 starts. He completed 433/716 passes for 5,445 yards with 43 touchdowns to 26 interceptions. Blackman added another score on the ground.
Blackman still ranks No. 10 in program history in touchdown passes.
