Former FSU Standout 'Excited' about son's commitment to the Seminoles
"A guy who can take the ball away," Florida State commitment Antonio Cromartie Jr. told TMZ Sports when asked about what FSU fans should expect to see when he suits up next season.
Cromartie Jr., the son of former FSU star cornerback and NFL great Antonio Cromartie, committed to the 'Noles in January and will have deep footsteps to follow when he arrives on campus. His father is a household name within the Florida State fanbase after three seasons in Tallahassee. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2004 and earned All-America honors before being selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Cromartie, Sr. led the NFL in interceptions with 10 in 2007.
"It was just a surreal moment. I always told him, he didn't have to follow in my footsteps," Cromartie, Sr. said of his son committing to his alma mater. "He didn't have to go play at Florida State, but for him to get the offer on Christmas day, that's better than any gift that I can give him, you know, to a school that he always wanted to go to."
Knowing the legacy his father left and the footsteps he has to follow, Cromartie, Jr., said that it has always been a dream of his and that he's grateful to be at Florida State. He embraces the name on the back of his jersey and uses it as motivation.
Deion Sanders shouts out FSU Legend for earning head coaching position at HBCU school
"It's really exciting. I've always dreamed of playing at Florida State as a kid, and now that I'm here, I'm just grateful," Cromartie Jr. said.
Ranked as a 3-star recruit, Cromartie, Jr. had a monstrous senior season at Carrollton High School. He helped lead the Trojans to a 14-0 and a state championship appearance. He tallied 85 tackles, four forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and one interception.
Florida State will be returning a strong group of defensive backs led by coach Patrick Surtain Sr., who has supported his son throughout his NFL journey. Both of them played in the NFL, with Patrick Surtain Jr. being selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
It helps to have a father figure who has achieved some of the greatest sports accolades and highest points in life. Cromartie, Jr.'s father's advice for his son is to compete with not getting complacent and laziness, following up with making sure that he's prepared for the next level.
"Compete (without) getting complacent, not getting lazy — understanding what you have to do. Right now, we're working out for the next five or six months," Cromartie, Sr. said. "We're going to start board work so we can understand breaking down film and understanding what offenses are doing. When he goes into Florida State, you're going to get a guy that understands the game, that can slow the game down and be able to break down film before he can play faster. So I'm excited about that part and just looking forward to it."
Watch for Cromartie, Jr. and the rest of #Tribe25 as the 'Noles kick off against Alabama on August 30.
