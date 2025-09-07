Former FSU star Jared Verse shares bold take on Orange Bowl loss to Georgia
The Florida State Seminoles have a history of developing and sending some great, legendary players to the National Football League.
However, what FSU potentially does not get credit for is its proven track record for also producing hilarious and attention-grabbing players.
Deion Sanders, Jameis Winston, and Jared Verse, who, with his recent comments, could be inching toward that legendary personality.
Don't get it twisted, though. Verse is the NFL Rookie Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's a major piece for the Los Angeles Rams. He can flat-out play.
But he is certainly funny.
What Did Jared Verse Say About The 2023 Bowl Defeat?
On the Travis Take Two podcast with former Seminole QB star Jordan Travis and his brother Devon, Verse shared his thoughts on the unfortunate situation regarding their placement at the fifth spot in the final 2023 College Football Playoff rankings which left them out of the playoff and facing UGA in the Orange Bowl.
"They put us in that five spot where you know all those draft picks aren't gonna play. So you gotta put in all our younger guys, who this is probably their first time seeing the field. And then now I gotta go the rest of my life, people talk about 'You lost 63-3 to Georgia.' Get the f#$@ out of my face," Verse said while getting a rise out of the others on the podcast.
"We would've mobbed them boys if we played that game! ... If they (the eventual FSU draft picks) would've been in that game, we would've been good!" Verse added.
At the very least, the bowl game would've been a lot more competitive if Florida State had its entire 2023 ACC Championship squad.
Jared Verse and the Rams will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 4:25 ET in Los Angeles.
