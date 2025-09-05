NoleGameday Staff Score predictions for FSU football vs. East Texas A&M
The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon for their second game of the 2025 season. One week after taking down Alabama and surging into the top-15, the Seminoles welcome the East Texas A&M Lions to Tallahassee.
Florida State shocked the nation last weekend and suddenly went from an afterthought on the national radar to a possible College Football Playoff contender. That's how quickly things can change this early in the year.
East Texas A&M was defeated by SMU to begin the season, falling on the road 42-13. The Lions were without senior quarterback Ron Peace, who is set to return for his second year as the starter for the team against the Seminoles. In his third year with the program, head coach Clint Dozel has ten upperclassmen starters on offense and eight on defense.
There's no doubt the Seminoles are the more talented team coming into this matchup. In the end, it'll be about focus and mindset. If Florida State comes in ready to take care of business like it did against the Crimson Tide, it should make quick work of the Lions.
The main key in a game like this is staying healthy. Florida State is already down two starters after head coach Mike Norvell ruled out redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. It's important to come out of this contest without any further attrition.
Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Lions.
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
Nearly a full week later, I'm still thinking about what Florida State did to Alabama last week. It was a calculated take-down of one of the most talented rosters in the country. The physicality at the line of scrimmage was jarring as the Seminoles mostly dominated in the trenches.
At this point, I'm wondering just how high Florida State can climb. The next two weekends offer opportunities for the Seminoles to try out different things and work on certain aspects of both sides of the ball ahead of conference play. For instance, I wouldn't be surprised to see Tommy Castellanos throw more on Saturday.
In the same vein, FSU probably doesn't watch to put too much on tape as it should be able to handle East Texas A&M and Kent State relatively easily.
I think the biggest thing to watch is how the Seminoles come out against an overmatched opponent. Four years ago, FSU had an emotional loss to Notre Dame and followed that up with the first defeat in program history to an FCS opponent.
I don't think there's any real chance of that happening on Saturday but it's an example of why Florida State can't afford to come out flat. Do your job, get the starters over to the sideline by halftime or early in the third quarter, and let the younger players go to work.
The Seminoles are also dealing with a tragedy after true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was injured in a shooting on Sunday night. Pritchard remains in the hospital and it's tough to put into words how hard the team is taking this.
I expect them to leave everything on the field with Pritchard in their hearts and thoughts.
Seminoles 55, Lions 6
Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)
The biggest thing to me to watch on Saturday is how FSU comes to play. It won't be the same environment as Florida State-Alabama. Noon kickoff. Lesser opponent. How badly do they want to improve, like Mike Norvell called them out to do this week?
I believe they'll want to play with tenacity and play for their brother, Ethan Pritchard. I think this one could get ugly, and ugly quick for East Texas A&M.
Seminoles 51, Lions 6
Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)
I'm trying not to overreact too much to the Alabama game, but it was an impressive performance. This is also an FCS team that Florida State should be able to overwhelm. There are no odds listed for this game anywhere, but I wouldn't be surprised if this is closer than anticipated for the first half as FSU tries to work on things it may have struggled with in camp.
Don't get it twisted, though. This is a game that the Seminoles should win comfortably.
Seminoles 48, Lions 10
Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)
Entering the 2025 season, most oddsmakers gave the Seminoles a 6.5-7 win total. Following the statement victory over Alabama a week ago, that line is sure to change, but one thing that’s not changing is the expectation for this upcoming contest against East Texas A&M.
Florida State should, by all accounts, beat the Lions with relative ease, especially after the performance they delivered against the Crimson Tide. HC Mike Norvell made it known that he expected more from his team against ‘Bama, stating that he believed the ‘Noles should have scored at least two more times. The statement comes across as a challenge directed at his team, and a reminder that there is still work to be done.
I expect his group to respond to that challenge emphatically. With that in mind, I expect the Seminoles to play with fire and passion, building upon the momentum of last week and feeding off of the energy provided by yet another sold-out Doak Campbell crowd.
Beyond the starters, this matchup should also provide an opportunity for depth pieces and young talent to earn reps, define their roles, and gain invaluable experience moving forward. That said, East Texas A&M won’t just be a speed bump on the schedule.
The Lions are coming off a humbling 42–13 loss to SMU, but they still boast an offensive duo capable of making noise if left unchecked. Junior QB Eric Rodriguez and WR Devin Matthews have shown flashes of chemistry, and if the Seminoles fail to lock in, that pair has the ability to find a rhythm and swing momentum. The Lions will arrive in Tallahassee with nothing to lose and everything to gain, carrying the belief that they can topple a giant.
The real trick for the ‘Noles is avoiding the hangover of an emotionally charged victory and settling into the next game with the same urgency. We’ve seen a Norvell-led squad sleepwalk before, like the loss against Jacksonville State after an emotional rollercoaster of a game against Notre Dame the week before. But, that’s the benefit of experience; It equips you with the know-how to avoid repeating the same mistake twice.
The Seminoles return home, take care of business, and continue their Climb
Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)
This game would’ve been a gimme even during last year’s 2-10 season when wins were hard to come by than Florida State keeping a lid on offense. The Lions are 0-1 and are questionable at multiple positions. They were without their starting quarterback, Ron Peace, in last week’s 42-13 loss to SMU.
I’m looking for a cool 52-10 Sunday-type blowout with the Seminoles working on getting younger guys in the rotation while they heal from their Alabama win.
Seminoles 52, Lions 10
Robert Malcom (@kwrobertm)
The Seminoles shocked the country last weekend, and I expect the rest of the season to have a similar story. The game against Alabama wasn't perfect by any means; multiple opportunities were left on the field.
Going into this weekend, FSU has the upper hand in almost every imaginable way, as they have the talent, coaching staff, home field advantage, not to mention the momentum following the upset win in week one. That being said, the ETAMU Lions come into Doak Campbell Stadium with nothing to lose following a blowout week 1 loss at SMU.
In all fairness to the Lions, I don't see this being a close game. ETAMU is still a relatively new FCS Program, having played at the Division II level before 2022, and has just nine wins in those three years. The Seminoles were one of the more physical teams in college football last week, and assuming they grow week to week like the coaching staff says, it could be a bloodbath on Saturday.
The Seminoles made a statement last weekend; now it's time for them to back it up.
Seminoles 52, Lions 6
Jackson Bakich (@jacksonbakich)
I think the Seminole offense will start out a little slow — a bit of a hangover from the Alabama game, but will kick it into high gear in the middle to late second quarter.
Look for East TAMU to get the ball to RB JaiSean McMillian. If FSU’s run defense somehow reverts to 2024 form, this game could be closer than expected, but I still think the ‘Noles win easily either way.
Seminoles 42, Lions 10
CONSENSUS: Florida State (7-0)
