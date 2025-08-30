Former FSU star QB offers words of wisdom to Thomas Castellanos
The Florida State Seminoles have generated a history of terrific quarterback play throughout the school's relatively young football program.
The 'Noles have produced three Heisman winners and a vast number of NFL quarterbacks, including Jameis Winston, EJ Manuel, Christian Ponder, and Brad Johnson.
However, Jordan Travis, a legend in his own right despite his inability to perform in the NFL due to his injury, is hoping to mentor the next QB to potentially make his mark at the next level.
That QB is Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos.
What Kind Of Advice Does Jordan Travis Have For FSU QB Thomas Castellanos?
"My main piece of advice: always that next play mentality," Travis said on his new show, Travis Take Two." I know it's something that we say, and I used to say it all the time. I never really understood what it meant. Those last two years, there's a lot of times where I'm throwing the ball away. I wish I would have slid a little bit early on one play ... You don't have to be the superhero on every play, whether you throw an interception the play before, next play."
"All right, I can go to the sideline. I'm not going to beat myself up over it. Let my teammates know that I have confidence that we're going to go back out the next play and score. That's the biggest thing, and I know he's so ready for it," Travis added.
How Good Of A Quarterback Was Jordan Travis While Playing For The Florida State Football Program?
During his time at FSU, Travis accounted for 8,644 passing yards and 65 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for over 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns. He even added a receiving touchdown against Syracuse in 2022.
Officially locking down the first team role in 2022, Travis went 10-3, including a bowl win over Oklahoma, and 10-0 in '23. His final game was against North Alabama in which Travis suffered a gruesome lower leg injury.
Travis has retired from the NFL and will begin his next chapter in familiar territory.
The Florida State Seminoles open up the 2025 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
