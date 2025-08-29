ESPN analyst believes FSU QB Thomas Castellanos must be ‘close to perfect’ vs. Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles have a Herculean task in front of them: They have to open their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
And in doing so, the 'Noles will employ a transfer quarterback, Tommy Castellanos, alongside a flurry of transfers on both sides of the ball at a multitude of key positions; in the trenches and the skill groups.
However, the addition of Castellanos could be the saving grace for FSU on Saturday if he plays the game of his life, according to ACC Network commentator Eric Mac Lain.
What Did Eric Mac Lain Say About FSU Football QB Thomas Castellanos And The Seminoles' Chances?
When asked about the likelihood of an FSU upset over the Crimson Tide, Mac Lain was very blunt in his analysis that the Seminoles are headed into this matchup with unlikely odds.
"It's going to be a big ask, right? I mean, that's a very good Alabama team, an elite defense that is coming to the party. Tommy [Castellanos] has to be close to perfect," Mac Lain said. "And a lot of that is going to fall on his shoulders, with his legs extending plays, being that mobile magician that we've seen when teams are able to beat Alabama, it's just a part of it.
"They are very technically sound. He is going to have to get them off schedule, make the big plays when they're not expecting it, and just create," Mac Lain added.
The ESPN analyst continued, sharing that personnel can only take a team so far, and that the pregame schematics and in-game coaching will play a major role in the success of FSU on Saturday.
"And so, not to say that they can't line up and do their thing and play their game, but there's going to be a bit of a talent gap here. So coaching is going to matter. Scheme is going to matter. Putting this team in the best situation to matter is going to be at an all-time high," Mac Lain said.
Finally, Mac Lain also mentioned wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson (USC) as a potential impact player to keep things interesting against the Tide on Saturday.
"And so when you have a guy, a specialist, Tommy Castellanos, a guy like Duce Robinson, transfer wide receiver from USC as well," Mac Lain said. "Move him around, help him get open, motions, get him in different places alignment-wise."
"Make sure that they are successful and lining up to win, and then just being able to run the ball," Mac Lain continued. "How does Tommy supplement that with your great running backs? I'm fascinated to see their attack in their game plan."
With the game plan in mind, the nation will see the introduction of Gus Malzahn as the offensive coordinator and play caller for the 'Noles after leaving UCF in December. They face the Crimson Tide to open the season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
