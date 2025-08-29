Former FSU OL gets second shot with NFL team
While it seemed that the Arizona Cardinals had moved on from former Florida State offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, the team announced that he would be placed on the practice squad heading into the commencement of the 2025 season.
After getting cut on August 26, Byers has been given another opportunity.
Byers played an important role on the offensive line during the Seminoles' run in 2023. His collegiate career began at UTEP, however, where he played in 33 contests.
What Were Jeremiah Byers' Statistics While At Florida State And UTEP?
While at Florida State, Jeremiah Byers played in 23 games for the Florida State football program in 2023 and '24.
As NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis reported in December, Byers started in eight of his nine appearances in 2024, missing three games due to injury. He started at right tackle during all 14 of his appearances in 2023 and was a member of the ACC Championship team.
In total, Byers played in 56 games, with 52 starts, during his time with the Seminoles and Miners. He was on the field for over 3,000 snaps and has a wealth of experience.
The Florida State Seminoles will look to rely on more transfers to hold up the running game and keep a clean pocket for quarterback Thomas Castellanos as they open the season with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad
LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots *practice squad
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
