Nole Gameday

Former FSU OL gets second shot with NFL team

The former Seminole will get another opportunity at the highest level.

Jackson Bakich

Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers (63) celebrates a first down. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers (63) celebrates a first down. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

While it seemed that the Arizona Cardinals had moved on from former Florida State offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, the team announced that he would be placed on the practice squad heading into the commencement of the 2025 season.

READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide

After getting cut on August 26, Byers has been given another opportunity.

Byers played an important role on the offensive line during the Seminoles' run in 2023. His collegiate career began at UTEP, however, where he played in 33 contests.

What Were Jeremiah Byers' Statistics While At Florida State And UTEP?

Jeremiah Byers
Florida State football players take part in drills during FSU final spring football practice of the 2023 season on Monday, April 17, 2023. Jeremiah Byers / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

While at Florida State, Jeremiah Byers played in 23 games for the Florida State football program in 2023 and '24.

As NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis reported in December, Byers started in eight of his nine appearances in 2024, missing three games due to injury. He started at right tackle during all 14 of his appearances in 2023 and was a member of the ACC Championship team.

In total, Byers played in 56 games, with 52 starts, during his time with the Seminoles and Miners. He was on the field for over 3,000 snaps and has a wealth of experience.

The Florida State Seminoles will look to rely on more transfers to hold up the running game and keep a clean pocket for quarterback Thomas Castellanos as they open the season with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad

LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots *practice squad

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football