Former FSU star QB sends message ahead of season opener against Alabama
Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is looking forward to being back in Tallahassee for the Seminoles' 2025 season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Travis posted a message to social media, showing his excitement for the high-profile matchup.
"Can't wait for August 30th. See you soon Tally," Travis wrote.
The game is one of the most important contests of head coach Mike Norvell's tenure at Florida State.
Anticipation Building Between Florida State And Alabama
There was an expectation that Florida State and Alabama would both be ranked in the top 25 when this game was scheduled years ago. Instead, the wheels fell off for the Seminoles last season and they've become an overlooked team on the national stage.
That hasn't stopped anticipation from beginning to build between the Seminoles and Crimson Tide.
FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos got things started when he fired a shot at Alabama in June, claiming the program doesn't have Nick Saban to save them. Since then, Castellanos stood on business at the ACC Kickoff while multiple members of the Crimson Tide's roster confirmed they are fully aware of what has been said.
Things could get spicy in Tallahassee, especially with this game serving as the grand opening of Florida State's renovated Doak Campbell Stadium. A sold-out crowd and plenty of top recruits in the stands should only add to the atmosphere on August 30.
Jordan Travis Retired From The NFL Earlier This Year
Travis was forced to step away from playing the game of football this offseason. He revealed the news in late April, stating that his leg hadn't responded during the rehab process as hoped. Travis suffered a gruesome lower-body injury late in his college career that prematurely sidelined him for the season.
The New York Jets selected Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was one of ten former Seminoles to be drafted that year. In the end, Travis was never able to take the field or practice with the Jets, spending his rookie season on the Non-Football Injury List.
Though his next chapter hasn't been confirmed, Norvell is leaving the door open for Travis to return to Florida State as a member of the program.
"I've talked to Jordan, he's been up [to Tallahassee]. I love him, he's family to me. Obviously, supporting him in every way of these next steps in his journey," Norvell said to NoleGameday's Austin Veazey at the ACC Kickoff. "I know he's still finishing some things rehab-wise, even though he's retired from the game of football, you're still making sure he's in all places of what he needs to be moving forward."
Reflecting On Jordan Travis' Career At Florida State
Travis transferred to Florida State from Louisville, shocking the fanbase with an electric debut against Boston College in 2019. He made massive developments as a passer over the years, becoming the pinnacle of what Norvell wanted a player to represent on and off the field.
The Florida native ended his time at FSU as the program's all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,554 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,910 yards), and QB rushing touchdowns (31). The only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 of the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdown lists, Travis was a true dual-threat.
Travis concluded his career in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the first time since 2015-16, helping the program climb out of a brutal stretch in Florida State history.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
