Former FSU football star quarterback reflects on college football’s identity crisis

It is safe to say that the NIL era turned the college football world on its head when it began a few years ago, and the NCAA Transfer Portal rule changes since 2018 have only added fuel to the fire as players and agents search for new opportunities and seemingly bigger paychecks.

One player who has seen the two collide firsthand is former FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis, who went on the Travis Take Two Podcast to air out the current state of college football

READ MORE: FSU football defensive lineman named Freshman All-American

Money, Movement, and Misplaced Focus

FSU QB Jordan Travis (13) mentally prepares before a game at Doak Campbell Stadium. | Kate Finkelstein/FSView / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the sport no longer aligns with the version most veteran players grew up believing in, the difference between players seeking a paycheck rather than a prolonged career hasn't sat well with Travis. In his eyes, the money-mercenary approach is not the goal; rather, making it to the NFL is.

"I don't know what college football is anymore. Our goal is to make it to the NFL, and now we are going to college just to go to the next team and see who is going to give us the most money. Like, our goal is not to stay in college football; our goal is to go to the NFL and have a long career," Travis said. "These kids are getting bad advice from their agents because I heard there is another quarterback or another player that went to Florida State on a visit and is asking for an absurd amount of money."

Jordan Travis speaks on college kids being money hungry



“Idk what college football is anymore” 😳 pic.twitter.com/axpECXdiel — Travis Take Two (@travistaketwo) January 14, 2026

Performance Still Has to Match the Paycheck

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As agents become accelerants, the South Florida native has never said that players shouldn't get paid; instead, it's the performance on the field that should match the paycheck. And the new entitlement from players who haven't proven themselves on the field has only exacerbated the issue. He also expressed concern that the constant money grabs in the sport aren't worth the mental health cost.

"We've gotta put up stats to get this type of money. Like we have kids complaining about getting one million dollars," Travis continued. "Be in a good position because I promise you, if you're depressed or you're upset and you're having anxiety, it ain't worth no damn extra million dollars at another school, I promise."

Travis is now a spokesperson for The Battles End, an FSU NIL collective, and continues to push for balance and accountability in an increasingly chaotic college football landscape.

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News