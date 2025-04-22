FSU football's Mike Norvell sends a strong message ahead of NFL Draft
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to NFL Network with just days before the 2025 NFL Draft commences.
The Seminoles could potentially send four players to the National Football League through the draft process this year. In 2024, the 'Noles saw 10 athletes get drafted, including the Defensive Rookie of the Year (Jared Verse) as well as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist (Braden Fiske).
Norvell shared that the FSU football program succeeds in preparing its student-athletes for the professional game and believes former players such as Azareye'h Thomas and Josh Farmer will continue this trend.
"I think they're getting guys that are going to be ready," said Norvell. "And the thing I'm most proud of here this last year is we had 10 guys that were drafted, but the number of guys that came in and were able to make an impact were able to have their presence felt and seeing them be able to transition from the college game to the NFL game was something I was really proud of."
The Florida State head coach added that both Thomas and Farmer, both considered players to be drafted within the first three rounds, will be successful because of their willingness to work through good times and bad.
"And you know, these guys, they got the right mentality. When you look at Azareye'h, when you look at Josh, I mean, for all the things that are in front of them, it's been hard earned. They've been through the ups, they've been through the downs, and they just continue to push and work to get better," Norvell said. "And I think that's a huge part of — as you look at that transition — a rookie is going to face all of it, but having the right mindset and approach will help guide them through and I think that rookie class that just finished up I mean, they've shown that they were ready when they got there."
The NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.
