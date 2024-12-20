Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Florida State fans knew Winston Wright, Jr., as a promising all-conference transfer wide receiver from West Virginia University, whose career as a Seminole was devastated by a tragic preseason injury that sidelined him for the 2022 season and lingered throughout his time in Tallahassee.
Wright transferred to East Carolina University after the 2023 season and played in 11 games for the Pirates. In 2024, he accumulated 1,255 all-purpose yards, including 91 yards on the ground, 556 receiving yards, nine scores, and 590 yards on kickoff return.
The 5'10'' 188-pound wideout announced via Twitter that he intends to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, thanking his teammates, coaches, and God for the opportunity to compete at the next level.
Some experts say Wright is an underrated prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. When healthy, the speedy slot receiver from Savannah, GA, has been able to produce on the field. During his time at West Virginia, he appeared in 33 games and totaled 1,346 yards from scrimmage, with seven scores, while also gaining 1,236 yards, and two touchdowns on 50 kickoff returns.
He was named a second-team All-American by the Action Network, an honorable mention All-American by the College Football Network, a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, and a Sports Illustrated All-American as a kick returner during his lone season with the Pirates.
