Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal For Third Time
The NCAA Transfer Portal has created opportunities for players to make decisions in the best interest of their own futures. The avenue has led to unprecedented movement across the country over the last few years.
Former Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman has become a well-traveled veteran dating back to the beginning of his college career in 2019. After spending the last two years at Utah, he recently entered the portal for the third time as he searches for a fourth program to play out his seventh year of eligibility in 2025.
Pittman signed with Oregon as a top-100 prospect in the 2019 class. Over three seasons, he appeared in 22 games, making 12 starts, and caught 38 passes for 547 yards and two touchdowns. Pittman suffered a broken arm and a collarbone injury that each required surgery while he was playing for the Ducks.
In 2022, Pittman transferred to Florida State alongside high school teammate and Arizona State transfer, Johnny Wilson. He had the most productive single season of his career, hauling in 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 35 yards and returning 18 punts for 169 yards. Pittman appeared in all 13 games and made seven starts. He played through a labrum tear in his for the entire season that forced him to undergo another surgery.
Following one season in Tallahassee, Pittman chose to move on from the Seminoles in what was a surprising move at the time. He landed at Utah but still was recovering from offseason hip surgery. Somehow, Pittman was able to suit up for the season-opener against Florida, catching two passes for nine yards and returning three punts for five yards. With that being said, he suffered a season-ending injury after just two appearances and had to go under the knife yet again.
Pittman worked his way back to appear in eight games this fall. However, he stepped away from the Utes in November after revealing that he was playing through multiple injuries, including a partially torn Achilles, a torn ligament in his left ankle, and a high ankle sprain. Pittman said that he was using Toradol to deal with the pain and the side effects resulted in him urinating blood.
If Pittman has to have surgery to correct the issues, it'll be his fifth operation since 2019. He'll have a case to receive a medical waiver for his true freshman season or most recent campaign. The 2020 season didn't count towards eligibility and he earned a redshirt in 2023.
During his time with Oregon, Florida State, and Utah, Pittman has appeared in 45 games, with 21 starts. Pittman has totaled 79 catches for 947 yards and five touchdowns, ten rushes for 30 yards, and 46 punt returns for 398 yards.
The 6-foot-0, 214-pound wide receiver is not yet ranked as a transfer by 247Sports. Pittman was an honorable mention All-ACC specialist in 2022 at Florida State.
