Former FSU Head Coach Reportedly Not In The Mix For West Virginia Job
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, former Florida State, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is not in the mix to be the next coach of West Virginia.
Following the firing of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg floated some notable names as possible replacements. These names included current Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez, Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell, and others alongside Fisher as potential targets for the Mountaineers in Morgantown.
On the College Football Enquirer podcast, Dellenger noted that while Fisher at WVU might be “realistic,” it does not seem probable.
"One [candidate] that is maybe more realistic, but not happening, from what I understand, is the Jimbo Fisher thing, too. I don't think we'll see Jimbo Fisher or Nick Saban coach at West Virginia," Dellenger said.
During his time in Tallahassee, Fisher went 83-23 (48-16 ACC) with a BCS national championship, three ACC titles, and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2014.
However, Jimbo’s time in College Station ended 10 games into his sixth season. He finished with a 45-25 record (27-21 SEC).
Florida State, Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, and West Virginia have always had a not-so-distant connection as Bowden left WVU for FSU in the early 70s while Fisher hails from the state.
It will be interesting to see whether West Virginia will attempt to snag an up-and-coming coach or go for a big-name, splash hire.
The Mountaineers currently have the 41st-ranked 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
