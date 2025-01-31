Nole Gameday

Former FSU star Jameis Winston gives hilarious mock speech on 'Inside the NFL'

It has been an entertaining offseason for the former FSU Heisman winner.

Tommy Mire

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) claps as they take the field for warm-ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins.
"NFL on three!," former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston said as he rallied the crew of Inside the NFL.

Winston appeared on The CW  to discuss the upcoming Super Bowl LIX and, in the same fashion that the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is known for, humorously gave one of his famous pre-game speeches to the team.

"We all know what we signed up for. Think about the vision it took to build this entire establishment," Winston said as he reiterated founder of NFL Flims and Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award Winner Steve Sabol's importance. "We don't make no mistakes. He visualized that we would be here — right here, right now."

While the Browns' Super Bowl hopes are long gone, Winston is seemingly finding a way to be a part of it. He is in free agency, and the ten-year NFL veteran recently landed a gig with Fox Sports as an on-air correspondent in New Orleans when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philidelphia Eagles on February 9.

"They say, 'If you don't shoot your shot, then you will never know. So let's make sure we're shooting with precision. We're writing with detail — intentionality."

Pausing for a second, if I made a mistake in this article, please don't tell Jameis.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston greets fans after warm-ups against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he de-committed from Florida State

It is safe to say that if you put a microphone in front of Winston, "Famous Jameis" will deliver entertainment (intentional or not.)

An NFL commentator could very well be the next move for the 2013 BCS National Champion when it is all said and done, and I don't think NFL fans would be opposed to it. He's been a viral phenomenon dating back to his days at Florida State, giving famous locker-room speeches and performing a diligent duty by serving as a 'secret shopper' at Publix.

From crab leg deals to Pro Bowl appearances, Winston rises to the occasion when the lights are on.

Four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

