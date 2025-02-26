Former FSU star kicker Ryan Fitzgerald preparing to shine at 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL pre-draft process is in full swing, with America's top players from around the country in Indianapolis, Indiana, to showcase their skills and interview for a potential fit with one of the 32 teams in the league.
One of the bright spots in attendance for the Florida State Seminoles is kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who delivered a flawless 13-for-13 record on field goal attempts and was five-for-five from 50 yards or beyond, setting a new single-season record in 2024.
NoleGameday's Logan Robinson got a chance to catch up with the Coolidge, Georgia native at the combine to talk about the draft selection process, his training regime, and what it was like playing under FSU head coach Mike Norvell.
Fitzgerald said that he's spoken with all 32 teams so far and that his preparation to compete is like "living a dream."
"It's been really fun. I'm living the dream and trying to reach the dream," Fitzgerald said. "I've been training up in Charlotte. It is a little cold and snowy, so it's been good practice. I've been working with my kicking coach, so it has been great so far."
Having to follow in the footsteps of players like Sebastian Janikowski, Roberto Aguayo, and Graham Gano who all won the Lou Groza Award at FSU, setting school records is no easy task. Fitzgerald was a finalist for the award himself and he believes his strongest skill set is his contact with the ball.
"I think my contact is really good," Fitzgerald continued. "I think it is a really pure ball flight and that helps me hit the long ball and make kicks."
Although he is now competing with some of the best kickers in the country, it hasn't been an easy ride for Fitzgerald. There were times earlier in his career when the FSU fanbase groaned when he came onto the field. A turnaround started to take place during the 2023-24 seasons and he said that Norvell was the one pushing him and motivating him throughout his journey.
READ MORE: Four-Star safety commits to Oregon over FSU Football, Auburn, and Notre Dame
"He's a great person and a straight shooter. He keeps it real, and that's what you want, especially as college is turning into a business. But he's also a great person, and he keeps it real with you. Obviously, on the coaching side of things, he's an exceptional head coach — a special teams-minded head coach as well," Fitzgerald said of Norvell. "He's stuck with me through my journey and continued to push me and challenge me in practice and just made me more prepared for the game."
Two of Fitzgerald's former teammates are also with him at the NFL Combine. Punter Alex Mastromanno and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer are also going through the selection process, and Mastromanno will be holding kicks for him as he competes. The Fitzgerald/Mastromanno duo were arguably two of the best players on the team last season, and Fitzgerald thinks that Mastromanno is the best punter there.
"He's the best punter here, in my opinion, and a great holder as well, and those two traits right there will give you a long career in the NFL, so I'm excited to be here with him today. He's going to hold for me today, and I'm excited to watch him punt as well."
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
