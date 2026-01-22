FSU Football Lands in Way Too Early Top 25 Ahead of Next Season

The 2025-26 college football season ended with a bang as fans saw Indiana topple Miami 27-21, ushering in a new year. While the Florida State Seminoles had a less-than-ideal season, finishing below .500 for the second year in a row, some outlets are optimistic about the Garnet and Gold, with success coming sooner rather than later.

Early Projections Place Florida State Inside the Top 25

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Seminoles currently have the No. 16 overall recruiting class in the country and brought in the No. 24 transfer portal haul last cycle. Questions about who would be operating under center have plagued 'Nole fans alongside what to expect in the trenches with the talent from last year departing.

Still, the Florida State brand continues to hold weight and USA Today's Erick Smith has FSU in his way-too-early preseason Top 25.

"Here’s another gamble on a fallen ACC power. FSU hasn’t been the same since 2023 but will rebound next season thanks in part to transfers such as running back Tre Wisner (Texas), offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin (Auburn), quarterback Ashton Daniels (Auburn) and linebackers Chris Jones (Southern Mississippi) and Mikai Gbayor (North Carolina)," Smith wrote. "Another factor to consider is how the Seminoles will benefit from another offseason under offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Herb Hand."

The Seminoles landed at No. 22 in the ranking with a strong bet placed on the incoming talent recruited through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Players like Ashton Daniels, Xavier Chaplin, Mikai Gbayor, and Chris Jones are expected to be difference makers alongside the return of key starters on both sides of the ball, just one year shy of a new system.

One Rival Doesn't Make the Cut

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

While both Clemson and Miami made the list, under a new coaching staff in Gainesville, the Florida Gators haven't drawn much optimism. UF fired head coach Billy Napier and brought on Tulane's John Sumrall as a replacement. The Gators currently rank No. 17 in the 2026 composite class but will likely need time for the new coaching structure to take hold. Clemson will start just inside the top-20 at No. 19, with Miami coming in at No. 10.

Smith noted that both the Tigers and the Seminoles were considereda roll of the dice heading into next season.

"This is a major roll of the dice given how the Tigers’ abysmal 2025 season and the uncertainty at quarterback, with junior Christopher Vizzina set to take over after an unimpressive run in the backup role. But Clemson has done a better job in the portal, grabbing edge London Merritt (Colorado), safety Corey Myrick (Southern Mississippi) and corner Donovan Starr (Auburn), among others, and Dabo Swinney will still have a roster that might be the most talented in the ACC. A lot is hinging on whether new offensive coordinator Chad Morris can recapture the magic of his previous stint with the program."

The preseason hype is already starting in January for teams across the country. The question now is whether or not the Florida State Seminoles can rebound this fall.

