Former players and fans split on Mike Norvell remaining with FSU football
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. I'm not sure Charles Dickens was talking about FSU head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee, but the metaphor sticks. An ACC Championship in 2023, a record-breaking losing season in 2024, followed by a push-and-pull battle in 2025 as Norvell continues to try and steer the ship back in the right direction.
Florida State announced on Sunday that it was sticking with the former, not the latter, in its decision to keep Norvell on board through next year.
READ MORE: Why Florida State leaders chose to keep Mike Norvell as head coach
While opinions differ across the board, Florida State has put its chips behind Norvell, and the reactions are just as volatile as that same revolution in A Tale of Two Cities.
How Fans Took the News
I don't think anyone is denying it. The Seminoles have underperformed in 2025. After Friday's performance in an abysmal 21-11 loss to NC State, there has been a large elephant in the room about Norvell's tenure.
Fans and some media pundits have expressed their concern. It would be a fool's errand to make sense of every tweet and fire of fury into the social media void, but here they are:
Former FSU Players Respond
Former FSU linemen Robert Cooper, Christian Meadows, and LB Kalen DeLoach
Regardless of opinion, it appears that Norvell has the admin behind him as they tread through another tumultuous season. For better or worse, the Florida State Seminoles, 2026, will certainly have the Irving, Texas native's brand on it once again.
Former FSU QB Danny Kanell
Former FSU DL Everett Dawkins
Florida State’s decision won’t silence the noise, but it sets the course. Whether Norvell can steady the Seminole legacy or simply prolong the uncertainty remains to be seen. What’s clear is that everyone is watching closely moving forward.
The next hurdle is on the road against the Florida Gators this Saturday, November 29, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok