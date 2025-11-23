Nole Gameday

Former players and fans split on Mike Norvell remaining with FSU football

The highs and lows of 2025 have tipped the boiling pot of the FSU fanbase.

Tommy Mire

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks on the field before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks on the field before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. I'm not sure Charles Dickens was talking about FSU head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee, but the metaphor sticks. An ACC Championship in 2023, a record-breaking losing season in 2024, followed by a push-and-pull battle in 2025 as Norvell continues to try and steer the ship back in the right direction.

Florida State announced on Sunday that it was sticking with the former, not the latter, in its decision to keep Norvell on board through next year.

While opinions differ across the board, Florida State has put its chips behind Norvell, and the reactions are just as volatile as that same revolution in A Tale of Two Cities.

How Fans Took the News

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos
Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

I don't think anyone is denying it. The Seminoles have underperformed in 2025. After Friday's performance in an abysmal 21-11 loss to NC State, there has been a large elephant in the room about Norvell's tenure.

Fans and some media pundits have expressed their concern. It would be a fool's errand to make sense of every tweet and fire of fury into the social media void, but here they are:

Former FSU Players Respond

Florida quarterback Max Brown (17) gets grabbed by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown and Kalen DeLoach.
Florida Gators quarterback Max Brown (17) gets grabbed by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) during second half action as Florida takes on Florida State at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former FSU linemen Robert Cooper, Christian Meadows, and LB Kalen DeLoach

Regardless of opinion, it appears that Norvell has the admin behind him as they tread through another tumultuous season. For better or worse, the Florida State Seminoles, 2026, will certainly have the Irving, Texas native's brand on it once again.

Former FSU QB Danny Kanell

Former FSU DL Everett Dawkins

Florida State’s decision won’t silence the noise, but it sets the course. Whether Norvell can steady the Seminole legacy or simply prolong the uncertainty remains to be seen. What’s clear is that everyone is watching closely moving forward.

The next hurdle is on the road against the Florida Gators this Saturday, November 29, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

