Former quarterback leaves FSU football for SEC school
With less than a day left in the 2025 Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Window remaining, student-athletes around the country continue to make a mad dash for a better fit suited to their needs. Former Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson officially entered the transfer portal earlier this month and drew interest from some major programs in the SEC and other Power Four schools.
One of those programs was Arkansas, which Jackson visited on April 22. Just two days later, Jackson has reportedly committed to the Razorbacks, per Rivals.com.
Jackson was a promising prospect who decided not to take a scholarship at other schools and instead accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Florida State. He redshirted last season, working primarily with the scout team.
His lone appearance for the 'Noles was in FSU's 41-7 victory over Charleston Southern last season. The former four-star prospect had a two-yard rush in the final snap of the game.
The 'Noles will need to address the quarterback room as it continues to thin. Florida State added promising signal caller Kevin Sperry in #Tribe25 and currently has an official visit with four-star Oklahoma pledge Jaden O'Neal this summer. O'Neal has been committed to the Sooners since June of 2024.
The Razorbacks moved quickly after losing freshman quarterback Madden Imaleava, who joined his brother, Nico Imaleava, at UCLA. Both moves have drawn controversy due to the ever-changing world of the NIL market.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
