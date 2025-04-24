Nole Gameday

Former quarterback leaves FSU football for SEC school

The redshirt freshman committed to Arkansas just days after visit.

Tommy Mire

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (5) warms up before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
With less than a day left in the 2025 Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Window remaining, student-athletes around the country continue to make a mad dash for a better fit suited to their needs. Former Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson officially entered the transfer portal earlier this month and drew interest from some major programs in the SEC and other Power Four schools.

One of those programs was Arkansas, which Jackson visited on April 22. Just two days later, Jackson has reportedly committed to the Razorbacks, per Rivals.com.

Jackson was a promising prospect who decided not to take a scholarship at other schools and instead accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Florida State. He redshirted last season, working primarily with the scout team.

His lone appearance for the 'Noles was in FSU's 41-7 victory over Charleston Southern last season. The former four-star prospect had a two-yard rush in the final snap of the game.

The 'Noles will need to address the quarterback room as it continues to thin. Florida State added promising signal caller Kevin Sperry in #Tribe25 and currently has an official visit with four-star Oklahoma pledge Jaden O'Neal this summer. O'Neal has been committed to the Sooners since June of 2024.

The Razorbacks moved quickly after losing freshman quarterback Madden Imaleava, who joined his brother, Nico Imaleava, at UCLA. Both moves have drawn controversy due to the ever-changing world of the NIL market.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

Tommy Mire
