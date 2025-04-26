Freshman Florida State linebacker entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Player meetings with coaches are ending as the 2025 NCAA Transfer Portal spring window closes on Friday, April 25. Across the country, roster moves are happening quickly, and Florida State has not been immune to attrition in the NIL era.
Adding to the players who have already announced their intentions to look elsewhere is redshirt freshman linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, who, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, plans on a last-minute exit to enter the portal.
The 6'0'', 223-pound linebacker joined the 'Noles ahead of the 2024 season and worked with the scout team while redshirting his first year. He joined the program as a consensus three-star prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina, ranked as the No. 12 player overall in The Tar Heel State and the No. 74 linebacker nationally.
The Seminoles recently moved on from linebackers coach Randy Shannon and moved special teams coordinator John Papuchis to the position, alongside coaching special teams. They also brought in Memphis linebacker transfer Elijah Herring and North Carolina transfer linebacker Caleb LaVelle to help bolster the room.
With the departure of Hickman-Collins, FSU will rely on redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, redshirt senior Nebraska transfer Stefon Thomas, as well as LaVelle, Herring, and true freshman Ethan Pritchard.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have at Linebacker in 2025?
Linebacker Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior
Linebacker Omar Graham, Jr. Redshirt Senior
Linebacker Blake Nichelson, Junior
Linebacker Justin Cryer, Junior
Linebacker Caleb LaVelle, Redshirt Sophomore
Linebacker Elijah Herring, Senior
Linebacker Ethan Pritchard, True Freshman
Linebacker Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Junior
Linebacker Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Sophomore
Linebacker Brandon Torres, Redshirt Sophomore
