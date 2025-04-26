Nole Gameday

Freshman Florida State linebacker entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The former three-star prospect spent his first season working with Florida State’s scout team.

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Player meetings with coaches are ending as the 2025 NCAA Transfer Portal spring window closes on Friday, April 25. Across the country, roster moves are happening quickly, and Florida State has not been immune to attrition in the NIL era.

Adding to the players who have already announced their intentions to look elsewhere is redshirt freshman linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, who, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, plans on a last-minute exit to enter the portal.

The 6'0'', 223-pound linebacker joined the 'Noles ahead of the 2024 season and worked with the scout team while redshirting his first year. He joined the program as a consensus three-star prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina, ranked as the No. 12 player overall in The Tar Heel State and the No. 74 linebacker nationally.

The Seminoles recently moved on from linebackers coach Randy Shannon and moved special teams coordinator John Papuchis to the position, alongside coaching special teams. They also brought in Memphis linebacker transfer Elijah Herring and North Carolina transfer linebacker Caleb LaVelle to help bolster the room.

With the departure of Hickman-Collins, FSU will rely on redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, redshirt senior Nebraska transfer Stefon Thomas, as well as LaVelle, Herring, and true freshman Ethan Pritchard.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have at Linebacker in 2025?

Linebacker Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior

Linebacker Omar Graham, Jr. Redshirt Senior

Linebacker Blake Nichelson, Junior

Linebacker Justin Cryer, Junior

Linebacker Caleb LaVelle, Redshirt Sophomore

Linebacker Elijah Herring, Senior

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard, True Freshman

Linebacker Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Junior

Linebacker Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Sophomore

Linebacker Brandon Torres, Redshirt Sophomore

