Florida State lands ball-hawking cornerback Jeremiah Wilson in transfer portal
Florida State has made its first addition during the NCAA Transfer Portal spring window.
On Friday, Houston cornerback transfer Jeremiah Wilson announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. Wilson was on campus for a visit this week.
During his lone season with the Cougars, Wilson appeared in 12 games and made eight starts, totaling a career-high 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
In 557 snaps, Wilson graded out as the top player on Houston's roster at 86.7 overall according to PFF. That would've been the highest mark on FSU's defense by a wide margin as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas led the way for the Seminoles in 2024 with a 76.5 overall grade.
Wilson recorded a season-best six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection in Houston's 27-3 loss to Arizona on November 15. He picked off a pass in three separate games, including two interceptions and a pick-six in a 20-10 loss to Baylor on November 23.
Interestingly enough, the Florida native has a previous relationship with defensive coordinator Tony White. Wilson signed with Syracuse as a three-star prospect in 2022 when White was still with the Orange. The rising coordinator was Wilson's primary recruiter at the time.
Wilson played under White during his first season at the college level, becoming one of three true freshmen to appear in every game for Syracuse. White departed for Nebraska following the season but Wilson stuck around in 2023, totaling 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass deflections, and one interception that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown in just seven games.
On paper, Wilson is an excellent fit for the Seminoles. He's spent three years in a 3-3-5 defensive scheme which means he already has the most experience in the system that Florida State will be running in 2025.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound cornerback will be able to shore up a room that is rich in talent but lacking experience. Wilson will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Florida State's cornerback room also includes players such as junior Quindarrius Jones, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, and true freshman Shamar Arnoux.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
