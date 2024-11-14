FSU AD Michael Alford On Coaching Search: 'You Would Recognize A Lot Of The Names'
Florida State University held a boosters town hall in which they discussed the school’s recent news surrounding its football team and its brand moving into 2025. The public institution has found itself in a nearly year-long legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference, as the former is attempting to leave the ACC and retain the media rights to its home games.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Star Wreaks Havoc On Miami Dolphins On Monday Night Football
Following a 49-point loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (tied for the largest regular season loss in program history), head coach Mike Norvell fired offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
During the town hall, AD Alford spoke on the job openings and provided an optimistic viewpoint for the team. As one of the premier sports brands in the nation, Alford shared that demand for these positions is high and is attracting some impressive names.
"The search process has already started really the names, I can't give them of course, let me say, the interest of people reaching out to us has been overwhelming," Alford said. "You would recognize a lot of the names. And because of that, it shows the belief in Coach Norvell. The people that have reached out to me or others, they know this program is going to be back. I've talked to numerous coaches, head coaches across the country, talked to administrators, I've talked to commissioners, I mean, everyone says you're going to be right back and that's our anticipation."
"But the amount of interest to be a part of this program and a part of this university and community has been overwhelming and especially by the type of people and the resumes that they bring with them to be a part of this program," Alford continued. "It speaks to the tradition of Florida State. It speaks to what our donor base has been able to build here throughout the years. It makes us really excited for the future and some of the changes we're anticipating making moving forward."
The unfortunate side of the coaching carousel includes the assistants who were let go following Saturday’s historic loss. AD Alford mentioned that the decisions made by the university are always intended to be catered to its student-athletes.
“The timing of the situation is constant evaluation, constant assessment," Alford said. "We meet every Sunday after games, Coach and I do, and just go through that week, go through the future, try to project where we're going to have to make some decisions and really put that into a timeline.
"Also making sure we were doing the right thing by the student-athletes," Alford continued. "That is the number one criteria that he and I use. What is best for those young men at this moment? Forget everybody else, what is best for those young men."
The Florida State Seminoles will hope to get back on track before the season’s end and provide some momentum heading into the 2025 campaign.
READ MORE: Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern