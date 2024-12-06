FSU Defensive Analyst Expected To Return To Nebraska For Assistant Coaching Position
According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Florida State defensive analyst Phil Simpson is expected to leave Tallahassee for “an assistant coaching position” at Nebraska. He joined the Seminoles coaching staff in January of 2024.
It appears to be an interesting move from the outside looking in, as FSU just signed Nebraska’s defensive coordinator, Tony White, to take over the reins. Simpson worked with White in Lincoln last year.
However, during his collegiate career at Temple, Simpson played for current Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule while the latter was an assistant for the Owls. Rhule was Simpson's defensive line coach for one season in 2006. He appeared in 24 games with the Owls, recording 39 total tackles.
Simpson coached a couple of FSU players (Daniel Lyons, Dante Anderson) during his stint as a head coach at Homestead High School (Miami). Both players signed with the Seminoles as members of the 2021 class. Lyons totaled 58 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five quarterback hurries and Anderson recorded 23 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and five quarterback hurries as seniors. Anderson, however, did enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.
Moreover, Simpson was also named the Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022. He began his coaching career at Palmetto High School in 2014, moved to his alma mater, Southridge High School, and eventually led the Spartans’ defense to an 8A state championship as their defensive coordinator, allowing just 5.7 points per game.
