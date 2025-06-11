FSU football adds ex-SEC head coach in latest staff move
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell continues to make staff and roster moves this offseason as the Seminoles aim for a rebound year in 2025, aiming to put the program back in the limelight. The major shakeups included hiring both offensive and defensive coordinators in Gus Malzahn and Tony White, while adding new wide receivers, offensive, and defensive line coaches to fix what was a seemingly stagnant team in 2024.
Brandan Sonnone of Noles247 reports that the newest addition to the staff comes in the form of former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native has an extensive 14-year coaching resume, including stops at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and San Diego State, including a brief stint at Syracuse. He most recently served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, under head coach Dan Mullen before leaving for "personal reasons."
READ MORE: Florida State enters race for quarterback prospect with elite upside
It is expected that Arnett will serve in an analyst role on the defensive side of the ball under White, as the two have crossed paths during the time Arnett was a player at New Mexico and White was serving as a linebackers coach for the Lobos.
Arnett’s addition is another sign that Norvell is leaving no stone unturned in retooling Florida State’s football operation. With deep ties across the college football landscape and experience at multiple Power Four programs, Arnett brings seasoned experience to Tallahassee, Florida. His familiarity with White only strengthens the cohesion of a revamped defensive staff eager to turn the page in 2025.
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok