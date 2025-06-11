Nole Gameday

FSU football adds ex-SEC head coach in latest staff move

The former Bulldogs head coach is expected to contribute on the defensive side of the ball.

Tommy Mire

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell continues to make staff and roster moves this offseason as the Seminoles aim for a rebound year in 2025, aiming to put the program back in the limelight. The major shakeups included hiring both offensive and defensive coordinators in Gus Malzahn and Tony White, while adding new wide receivers, offensive, and defensive line coaches to fix what was a seemingly stagnant team in 2024.

Brandan Sonnone of Noles247 reports that the newest addition to the staff comes in the form of former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native has an extensive 14-year coaching resume, including stops at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and San Diego State, including a brief stint at Syracuse. He most recently served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, under head coach Dan Mullen before leaving for "personal reasons."

It is expected that Arnett will serve in an analyst role on the defensive side of the ball under White, as the two have crossed paths during the time Arnett was a player at New Mexico and White was serving as a linebackers coach for the Lobos.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett looks on during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Arnett’s addition is another sign that Norvell is leaving no stone unturned in retooling Florida State’s football operation. With deep ties across the college football landscape and experience at multiple Power Four programs, Arnett brings seasoned experience to Tallahassee, Florida. His familiarity with White only strengthens the cohesion of a revamped defensive staff eager to turn the page in 2025.

