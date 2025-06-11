Florida State enters race for quarterback prospect with elite upside
Recruiting is the main focus for Florida State in June across multiple recruiting cycles. Along with hosting 50+ prospects for official visits this month, the Seminoles are also evaluating plenty of other up-and-comers during their annual round of summer camps.
Last week at FSU's first of three individual camps, one recruit caught the eye of head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.
The impressive showing resulted in the Seminoles extending an offer to 2028 quarterback and rising sophomore, Jackson Stecher. A trending prospect this offseason, Stecher has earned interest from Florida, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Purdue, and FIU, among others.
Though he still has three years remaining at the prep level, Stecher has already proven that he has a high ceiling. He'll have a chance to develop into one of the top prospects in his class.
As a freshman at Master's Academy, Stecher led the program to a state championship, completing 138/179 passes for 2,666 yards with 38 touchdowns to two interceptions while rushing 23 times for 318 yards and two more scores. He passed for 200+ yards in all 11 of his appearances, including a season-high 17/21 passing for 315 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 55-14 victory against Lake Highland Prep on November 1.
Stecher transferred to Lake Brantley High School earlier this year.
Being a member of the 2028 class, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback has yet to be ranked according to 247Sports.
Florida State doesn't have any commitments in the 2028 class at this stage. It's still early on in the recruiting cycle.
Stecher is the ninth quarterback that FSU has offered in the 2028 class, joining Wonderful Monds IV, Luke Rubley, Charles Scott Jr., Chase Curren, Knox Annis, Kaden Craft, Neimann Lawrence, and Jayden Wade.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
