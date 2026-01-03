FSU football lands first commitment from 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida State Seminoles addressed a position of need on Saturday and landed their first commit of the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal. The defensive back room has been on a rollercoaster of sorts, with both Ja'Bril Rawls and Ashlynd Barker announcing and then renouncing their intentions on transferring.

Florida State Lands South Alabama Cornerback

Nehemiah Chandler - X.com

Per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, South Alabama cornerback Nehemiah Chandler committed to Florida State over the weekend after setting up an official visit on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback recorded 32 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, and 2.5 tackles for loss this season, leading the Sun Belt Conference in passes defended, and finished the year with a 77.0 grade per PFF.

South Alabama CB Nehemiah Chandler is the best corner in the Transfer Portal.



Elite technique, great tackler, and elite playmaker. Played well against Auburn as well. He will be a hot commodity in the portal. @nehemiah904 pic.twitter.com/Y2KlYD3qtY — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) November 30, 2025

Chandler is Headed Home

Nehemiah Chandler - X.com

Chandler, a Crawfordville, Florida, native, will be returning close to home as he prepares for his redshirt sophomore season. He spent one season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before signing on with the Jaguars.

His commitment adds depth in competition to a defensive back room that currently has only half the answers heading into next season. He will likely be competing for the No. 2 spot behind Ja'Bril Rawls, depending on who else the Seminoles decide to sign this transfer cycle.

He is currently listed as a three-star transfer, No. 935 overall player, and No. 100 cornerback per 247Sports, with three years of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

