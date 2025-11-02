FSU football celebrates Wake Forest rout with Duce Robinson, Luke Petitbon breaking the rock
Backed up against the wall with pressure rising, Florida State responded in a massive way on Saturday night, blowing out Wake Forest, 42-7. The Demon Deacons came into the game on a three-game winning streak and handed SMU its first regular season ACC loss last week.
That didn't really matter to the Seminoles, who held Wake Forest to a season-low seven points. On the other side of the ball, the Demon Deacons allowed more points to Florida State than any other opponent on their schedule this fall.
READ MORE: FSU football's Duce Robinson goes viral with highlight-reel catch
There were plenty of players who provided a spark for Florida State in the victory. However, it was junior wide Duce Robinson who stole the show against Wake Forest.
Robinson caught five passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. The performance marked his third game with 100+ receiving yards this season.
In the process, Robinson pulled off a nasty one-handed catch where he had to reach back across a Wake Forest defender with his left hand. He added a 65-yard gain and a 39-yard catch that led to touchdowns for the Seminoles.
Florida State honored Robinson, along with another player on offense, following the win.
Duce Robinson, Luke Petitbon Break The Rock
It's been a while since Florida State got an opportunity to shatter a rock. That doesn't make the moment any less rewarding for the coaches and players within the program.
Every victory is one worth celebrating, and that's exactly what the Seminoles did after getting some demons off their back.
In the locker room after the win, head coach Mike Norvell called up Robinson to break the rock for his big night. Robinson showed an act of selflessness, deferring the honor to teammate and redshirt senior center, Luke Petitbon.
"I appreciate ya'll but man there's someone who deserves to break it way more than me," Robinson said. "Hey Luke, get up here."
Petitbon got the first crack at the sledgehammer with Robinson providing the final blow.
Before transferring to Florida State in December, Petitbon spent five seasons at Wake Forest, appearing in 38 games and making 22 starts. He moved on when former head coach Dave Clawson stepped down.
Florida State senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos shattered the first rock of the season following the upset win against Alabama. In the victory, Castellanos accumulated 230 total yards and scored on the ground.
The Seminoles dedicated the 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M to true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard and his family. Norvell called on Pritchard's father to break the rock.
In the 66-10 win against Kent State, redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy got the nod for a breakout performance.
Florida State continues ACC play against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok