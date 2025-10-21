FSU football DC Tony White reveals he's received death threats amid losing streak
Frustration and anger have reached a breaking point in Tallahassee with Florida State on a four-game losing streak. It's been a rapid fall for the Seminoles over the last month.
Optimism was returning to the program following an upset victory against Alabama. Everything has come screeching to a halt since ACC play kicked off. Florida State has lost nine consecutive conference games.
That has fans fed up with head coach Mike Norvell. There's been a vocal call for the Seminoles to fire Norvell before the conclusion of his sixth season at Florida State.
The bitterness and irritation have trickled up to the administration and dripped down on coaches and players within the program. The outside noise is settling in, but the people inside the building still have a job to do.
FSU DC Tony White Has Received Death Threats On Social Media
Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White met with the media on Tuesday, noting it can be tough to stay dialed in at times like this. The Seminoles have allowed 128 points in their last four outings.
"I myself, have to watch, listening, having people on the outside world telling people how crappy we are, and all this kind of stuff," White said.
"Imagine those guys in the locker room being bombarded with how crappy you are, your coaches are crap, this stuff they got to deal with," White added. "And yet they're still expected to go out there and bust their butt, be physical as all hell, and make sure they represent this place as all possible."
"That's a lot of noise for those guys. They went out today [at practice], and they worked," White continued. "They worked their butt off, and they've been working their butt off."
White went on to reveal that he's received death threats on social media, which is absolutely disgusting. There are plenty of ways to voice displeasure without wishing harm on others.
Obviously, the outspoken minority is always louder than the silent majority. Anyone on the internet can spout off behind an anonymous name, believing there will be no repercussions.
White, along with his players, is doing his best to block out the negativity.
"Well one, coach Norvell, constantly from day one, whether good or bad, the old adage, the rat poison. Just concentrate on this, concentrate on what we're doing, because you want to get caught up in it, you'll get caught up in it," White said. "You'll get caught up in it real quick, whether it's player, you'd be surprised."
"You hear all the stories and you hear all the stuff, all the negativity that can come out. I mean, got death threats, all this kind of stuff in my Twitter, if I want to get caught up in it, I'd get caught up in it," White continued.
"It would take me to a black hole, but they don't see the work. They don't see the guys in the locker room, they don't see that it's not the same losing. They're there and they're fighting."
Though the defensive coordinator accepts this is part of the job, it shouldn't be. Being unhappy about the state of a football program is one thing; taking it off the field and crossing this kind of line is unacceptable.
"You get that all the time, bro. That's real. Whoever it is, death threats, the worst DC in the country, take you and your family... That's just part of social media, right?" White said. "The vitriol that's out there, and again, that's what you sign up for in this profession, but that's not why I do it. I like writing good stories about guys."
"I love when those guys are shining and they feel confident and they represent their families, represent this university the right way," White continued. "But obviously, when you're not producing the way you're supposed to produce, there's a couple of those people that want to let you know."
Florida State Is Going Through The Process Of Learning How To Win
White understands the growing heat on Florida State. Even with the added pressure, he believes the Seminoles are close to finding their footing.
"That's fine. I get it, but that doesn't mean we can't go out there, we can't work, we can't continue to fight, we can't continue to find ways," White said. "And that's what coach Norvell is doing, finding ways, different ways amongst all the noise, all the darkness, finding ways to make sure those players know like we're right there."
"We're right there, and all we need to do is break through, and it'll be bright days."
Florida State fans are all familiar with the motto; lose big, lose small, win small, win big. White pointed out that the Seminoles are in the middle of the process.
Though the program has lost four straight games, the defeats haven't been like they were last year, when FSU was consistently blown off the field.
White sees a team that is learning how to win. Success isn't linear by any means. The coaching staff has faith that the Seminoles can get over the hump.
"I've been on some teams where we've come into places and there's a process," White said. "There's a process of, you've got a bunch of guys and they lose one year, and then you've got a process of a bunch of guys and they start fighting back and they start losing those one-possession games. Then all of the sudden, it turns around and they win.
"They've learned and they win and you've got a team that just knows how to win," White added. "Well, guess what? That's what they're going through. That's exactly what they're going through to give us a chance in those last minutes."
Florida State returns to action against Wake Forest on Saturday, November 1.
