FSU eyes future with Gus Malzahn ... ‘I'm here to try to help us win another national championship'
When the Seminoles take the field against Alabama on August 30, there will be many new faces on the sidelines and between the hashes. One of those new faces is offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, whom Florida State hired in the offseason to help turn the program around.
Florida State football is over halfway through spring camp, with six practices and a scrimmage left to go before summer workouts begin. The 'Noles recently posted a video detailing their progress and highlighting moments that have taken place.
Head coach Mike Norvell reflected on the hiring of Malzahn, who was most recently the head coach at UCF, and said that he couldn't have "asked for anything better" than the man who will be wearing a headset and calling plays on gameday.
"I couldn't ask for anything better, just with the personal relationship that I have and the similarity in philosophies and understanding of what it needs to look like, what it needs to be," Norvell said. "I think we got the best offensive coordinator in college football."
Malzahn is a veteran coach with 19 years of experience as either a head coach or offensive coordinator and isn't unfamiliar with Florida State. FSU faced off against Malzahn and the Auburn Tigers in the 2013 BCS National Championship game, and Malzahn said that the passion from the fan base he saw in Pasadena, California, was one of the reasons that drew him to the 'Noles.
"The passion," Malzahn said. "I got the opportunity to be on the other sideline in the national championship game, and just the passion of the fan base was really something to witness. I'm just glad to be a part of it now, and I'm here to try to help us win another national championship."
Florida State would go on to defeat the Tigers 34-31 in a nailbiting finish led by Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin’s catch locked in FSU's third national title. The history of head coaches who have led the program runs deep, including legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. That history was another reason Malzahn decided to take his talents to Tallahassee, Florida.
"Florida State's one of the better football programs in the country. You think about the great players that played here, the great coaches. Coach Bowden, one of the better coaches to ever coach the game. There's just so much history and tradition here."
With the new faces and leadership on the field and a storied tradition behind them, the 'Noles are looking to channel the passion of the past into a new chapter in 2025. As August 30 approaches, all eyes will be looking at the 'Noles to see what is in store this season.
