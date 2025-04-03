Prized Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commitment visiting FSU Football
Florida State enters April on the hunt for a quarterback to lead its #Tribe26 class. Earlier this year, the Seminoles and four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel parted ways, sending head coach Mike Norvell and his staff back in the open market.
Since then, FSU has been evaluating multiple options, including extending scholarship offers to five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Bowe Bentley, and four-star Landon Duckworth. Bentley has since eliminated the Seminoles while Henderson still seems firm in his commitment to local Houston. Ole Miss appears to hold the edge for Duckworth at this stage.
That means it's time to expand the board as Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn continue to scour the country. Their search has led them back to a prospect the Seminoles are already familiar with.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, four-star quarterback and Oklahoma pledge, Jaden O'Neal, is set to unofficially visit Florida State beginning on Thursday. He'll have an opportunity to learn more about the coaching staff while viewing spring practice as well.
O'Neal has been committed to the Sooners since June 24 of last year but his status could be in question with Oklahoma still recruiting other quarterbacks. The aforementioned Bentley recently included OU in his top three.
Florida State could end up being the beneficiary as O'Neal was an option for the program last summer prior to Smigiel's commitment. He was in Tallahassee for a summer camp where he threw in front of the coaching staff.
A California native, O'Neal moved to Oklahoma to be closer to his future home this offseason. During his junior year at Narbonne High School, he completed 88/124 passes for 1,798 yards with 16 touchdowns to one interception. O'Neal also rushed 21 times for 122 yards and four more scores.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 138 overall prospect, the No. 11 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
