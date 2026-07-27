FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Offensive line coach Herb Hand did such a good job in 2025 that head coach Mike Norvell decided to challenge him again.

For the second straight year, Herb is tasked with fielding an entirely new offensive line.

The majority of the starting lineup and rotation are expected to be made up of transfers, but a few homegrown products have an opportunity to get into the mix.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

Florida State had a different strategy in the portal this year. The Seminoles brought in veterans such as Xavier Chaplin and Nate Pabst but also landed multiple transfers with eligibility beyond the 2026 season, setting up a core that might be valuable in the present and future.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a retooling offensive line room.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Linebacker

At The Surface

— Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Sep 8, 2025; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Xavier Chaplin (65) looks on during media day. Mandatory Credit: Auburn Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chaplin is a veteran with four years of experience between Auburn and Virginia Tech. He also has 37 career starts at left tackle. Chaplin went through some struggles with the Tigers, but the Seminoles are hoping to get him back to All-ACC form.

— Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Pabst holds 38 starts at multiple positions from his time at Bowling Green State. He's got the flexibility and dependability to play inside or outside for the Seminoles.

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Andre Otto (65) and offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Otto is entering his fourth season at Florida State. After starting multiple games in 2024, he came off the bench last season. Otto has developed throughout his time with the program and appears primed to re-enter the starting lineup this fall.

Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Welch-Joiner is at his third school in three years after previously playing for Auburn and Purdue. He's started 17 games at left guard and center. Welch-Joiner appears to have the inside track on the starting center job, but can also contribute at guard if needed.

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Nwaiwu might have been Florida State's most intriguing addition in the transfer portal. He started out at the FCS ranks and had a breakout season in 2025, earning all-conference honors. Nwaiwu possesses elite athleticism. His transition to the P4 level could dictate how the Seminoles utilize their personnel.

Steven Moore, Junior

Moore signed with the Seminoles out of JUCO in December. He didn't make a big splash in the spring, and might end up redshirting.

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Daniels was a four-star recruit just a few years ago. He hasn't seen any significant action at Florida State yet. The Seminoles are high on his potential, which could lead to him playing a backup role at one of the tackle spots.

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Todd has trimmed up during his time with the Seminoles, positioning himself to enter the two-deep in year three. He's earned praise from Hand along the interior.

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Bowling transferred to Florida State after one season at Troy, where he became the first true freshman in program history to start a season opener at center. Though he's young and jumping up in competition, there's a lot to like about what he brings to the table.

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Poret redshirted last season and isn't anticipated to play a major role as he goes into his second season at Florida State.

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Brown was a blue-chip prospect when he signed with the Seminoles in #Tribe25. However, he still needed to add weight and develop. Brown has packed on 35 pounds over the last year. He's got a high ceiling if he stays on this path.

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Thompson was a nice surprise in year one, playing above expectations. He's in the mix to start at center, but will be part of the two-deep regardless.

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Green is a local recruit who signed with Florida State in December. He's expected to redshirt and contribute on the scout team this season.

Michael Ionata, Freshman

A Florida State legacy, there wasn't much drama after Ionata picked up an offer from the Seminoles. He will redshirt and contribute on the scout team this season as he develops.

Luke Francis, Freshman

An international recruit who played at NFL Academy, Francis is pretty raw. He's also 349 pounds and will need to trim down during an expected redshirt year.

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Pickard flipped from Syracuse to Florida State around the Early Signing Period. He's got solid size and went through spring practice with the Seminoles. Pickard will redshirt in year one.

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Hepi was another unexpected flip, moving on from Auburn to join forces with the Seminoles. He has a long way to go but brings a special frame to the table. Hepi will need to drop some pounds, as he weighs in at 379 pounds.

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

Akhibi was a late addition for Florida State during the traditional National Signing Day. The Seminoles brought him in for an official visit and liked what they saw, flipping him from Western Illinois. He will redshirt and work with the scout team in 2026.

Biggest Question Mark?

Can Chimdia Nwaiwu be servicable enough at right tackle so Florida State can stay flexible up front?

Florida State's starting lineup appears to be based on how well Chimdia Nwaiwu acclimates to the P4 level. Looking back to the spring, the Seminoles are confident in Nate Pabst's versatility, but prefer to play him along the interior if possible.

The Seminoles tried out different combinations throughout the period and were effective when Nwaiwu stepped in at right tackle and Pabst flexed inside to guard, alongside left tackle Xavier Chaplin, left guard Andre' Otto, and center Bradyn Welch-Joiner.

Nwaiwu opens up a lot of possibilities for Florida State, or shuts a few doors, depending on how the preseason unfolds.

Follow The Leader

This one was a little tough, considering the experience Chaplin and Pabst bring to Tallahassee. At the same time, no one on the offensive line has been with the program longer than redshirt junior Andre' Otto.

A development prospect coming out of high school, Otto has grown immensely over the last four seasons, improving his technique and building up his body. Along with the progression on the field, he's found his voice, especially over the last seven months.

Known for more of a quieter personality, Otto is becoming more comfortable with being a leader. Florida State will be relying on him this fall.

Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, RS SR.

2. Jonathan Daniels, RS So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre' Otto, RS Jr.

2. Jayden Todd, RS So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RS Jr.

2. Chavez Thompson, RS Fr.

Right Guard:

1. Nate Pabst, RS Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Right Tackle:

1. Chimdia Nwaiwu, RS Jr.

2. Pabst

Fall Camp Outlook

Florida State's offensive line doesn't have the level of experience it did a season ago, plus most of the transfers coming in are moving up a level. That pales in comparison to the 2025 haul, as all six of the Seminoles' portal additions came from P4 programs.

With that being said, the unit was relatively healthy during the spring, allowing Florida State to start building chemistry and figuring out which pieces fit where. In that aspect, the Seminoles are slightly ahead of schedule compared to last year, as Micah Pettus, Gunnar Hansen, and Richie Leonard IV were all limited in spring practice.

The left side of the line is pretty much locked in.

Over the next couple of weeks, Florida State needs to figure out everything else. The battle at center is important, along with deciding how to utilize personnel on the right side.

The Seminoles have to do all of this while avoiding the injury bug before game one.

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