FSU football fans won't love this potential Mike Norvell replacement
The Florida State Seminoles are heading into a matchup with Virginia Tech as a heavy favorite (currently 13.5). While expectations were modest coming off a 2-10 record in 2024, the results have fallen short of what many hoped would be a step forward.
The Seminoles are walking a tightrope for bowl eligibility in 2025, with head coach Mike Norvell facing one of the biggest potential falls from grace should they slip from an already tumultuous path.
Speculation has continued about who could take over the prestigious program should the Seminoles decide to move on from Norvell. The Athletic's Joe Rexrode believes an offensive coordinator from the Northwest might be up for the task.
Would FSU Take Another Gamble at the Head Coaching Position?
Will Stein, Oregon's 36-year-old offensive coordinator, has been mentioned as a potential fit for Florida State. Stein was a former quarterback at Louisville and has been in the coaching ranks since 2013, with stops at Texas, Georgia, UTSA, Louisville, and Oregon.
Stein has helped make the Ducks offense into a powerhouse since joining the program in 2023, but the FSU bluebloods might shy away from another Oregon coach after the debacle from Norvell's predecessor, Willie Taggart.
"The first coordinator hire for us and a young one at 36. That’s the same age Stein’s boss, Dan Lanning, when Oregon took a chance on him as the coordinator of Georgia’s elite defense," Rexrode wrote. "It’s worked out pretty well for Oregon, in large part because of Stein’s creative mind and player development."
Still, no two situations are identical, and, although not a seasoned head coach, the two sides could align if the 'Noles do decide to make a move.
The Price of Another Rebuild
Would it be a fresh face or a familiar risk if FSU decides to pursue Oregon's offensive coordinator? With job openings at Penn State, Florida, LSU, and countless other colleges, the price might come a little steep after the projected $100 million buyout of Norvell and his staff.
A new, hot name with the potential to fail is likely to set the Seminoles back another decade. Norvell and athletic director Michael Alford are seemingly still picking up the pieces from Taggart, and it remains to be seen if they go for budget or broke.
There is a case to be made for Stein, however. The Ducks' offense is currently ranked No. 9 in scoring offense and No. 13 in total offense.
Recent Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel each earned Heisman finalist honors and went on to become NFL Draft picks, both coached by Stein. And it wouldn't be fair to mention Taggart without mentioning former FSU and Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who has had tremendous success at Arizona State.
If FSU does decide to move on, it isn't about who is holding the whistle next but whether it has learned from its own history on massive buyouts and changes before taking on yet another multi-million dollar project.
