How FSU football stacks up in national stats nine games into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles outgained the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night, accumulating more total yards, first downs, and third-down conversions. If you just looked at the box, you're probably wondering how the Seminoles lost to Clemson, especially by the score of 24-10.
It came down to critical situations. 175 of Florida State's yards were accumulated on three drives. All four of Clemson's third-down conversions (4/15) and a pair of fourth-down conversions (2/2) were on possessions where the Tigers netted points.
Add in the drop issues and second-half penalties, and it was just a total meltdown. The latest chapter has basically been the same story in all five of the Seminoles' losses.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following nine games?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 36.7 points per game (No. 17)
Last week - No. 7
Total Offense: 493.8 yards per game (No. 3)
Last week - No. 1
Passing Offense: 267.1 yards per game (No. 27)
Last week - No. 27
Rushing Offense: 226.7 yards per game (No. 11)
Last week - No. 8
Red Zone Offense: 37/43 - 86.9% (No. 63)
Last week - tied for No. 35
3rd Down Conversion %: 63/124 - 50.8% (No. 11)
Last week - No. 6
4th Down Conversion %: 13/23 - 56.5% (65)
Last week - tied for No. 48
Sacks Allowed: 2.11 sacks allowed per game (tied for No. 86)
Last week - tied for No. 57
Turnovers Lost: 13 (tied for No. 87)
Last week - tied for No. 74
Time Of Possession: 28 minutes per game (No. 96)
Last week - No. 80
Completion Percentage: 60.6% (No. 87)
Last week - No. 74
First Downs: 219 first downs (tied for No. 16)
Last week - tied for No. 14
Touchdowns: 43 TDs (tied for No. 16)
Last week - No. 10
Yards Per Play: 6.91 YPP (14)
Last week - tied for No. 8
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 21 points allowed per game (No. 34)
Last week - No. 33
Total Defense: 317.4 yards allowed per game (No. 24)
Last week - No. 26
Passing Defense: 204.9 yards allowed per game (No. 50)
Last week - No. 43
Rushing Defense: 112.6 yards allowed per game (No. 28)
Last week - No. 29
Red Zone Defense: 22/26 - 84.6% (tied for No. 71)
Last week - tied for No. 55
3rd Down Defense: 45/131 - 34.4% (No. 31)
Last week - No. 38
4th Down Defense: 14/21 - 66.7% (tied for No. 114)
Last week - tied for No. 106
First Down Defense: 157 first downs allowed (tied for No. 27)
Last week - tied for No. 22
Sacks: 2.67 sacks per game (tied for No. 18)
Last week - tied for No. 19
Tackles For Loss: 6.6 per game (tied for No. 28)
Last week - tied for No. 33
Turnovers Gained: 11 (tied for No. 68)
Last week - tied for No. 50
Touchdowns Allowed: 22 (tied for No. 28)
Last week - tied for No. 27
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.83 (No. 22)
Last week - No. 21
MISCELLANIOUS:
Turnover Margin: -2 (tied for No. 87)
Last week - tied for No. 69
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.78 (tied for No. 46)
Last week - tied for No. 48
Net Punting: 41.1 yards (No. 33)
Last week - No. 46
Punt Returns: 11.2 yards per return (tied for No. 35)
Last week - tied for No. 36
Punt Return Defense: 26 yards (No. 134)
Last week - No. 134
Kickoff Returns: 21.3 yards per return (No. 56)
Last week - No. 56
Kickoff Return Defense: 5.0 yards (No. 1)
Last week - No. 1
