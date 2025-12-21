Mike Norvell joins Jordan Travis to reflect on growth and FSU football’s future

The relationship between Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and former FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis is a unique one. When Norvell signed on with the Seminoles in December of 2019, Travis was already on the roster after spending one season at Louisville.

Travis' career skyrocketed after a rocky start, and he eventually became a Heisman Finalist, breaking multiple Florida State records and earning ACC Player of the Year honors. Despite a devastating leg injury that ultimately sidelined him in the back half of Florida State's 13-0 regular season in 2023.

Norvell recently appeared on the Travis Take Two Podcast with Travis, alongside his brother, Devon Travis, to discuss their relationship and recap a disappointing 2025 season.

Disappointed But Not Defeated

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When asked how he’s handled the aftermath of a difficult season, Norvell acknowledged the disappointment while emphasizing his mindset moving forward. Florida State is coming off a 5-7 season, and Norvell continues to look ahead to 2026.

“I’m good. You know, disappointed but not defeated, and that's something that you go through, and you know the results were not what we wanted," Norvell said. "We had a lot of close games and a lot of games that (it came down to) a play here, a play there.”

Both Norvell and Travis have been through the ebb and flow of up-and-down seasons, but taking the experience for growth has been something that the two have harped on their entire lives.

“You can go through the disappointing experiences, but you know, ultimately it's about what you learn through them," Norvell continued. "It's about what you're willing to do and where you're willing to go to make it better.”

With questions under center heading into 2026, one of the biggest concerns for the Seminoles is whether or not they elect to take a transfer or stick with redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry, one who the Seminoles have invested heavily in.

A Long-Term Investment at Quarterback

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) warms up before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

While much of the conversation centered on reflection and accountability, Norvell also looked ahead, highlighting a young quarterback whose approach has consistently turned heads during his time in Tallahassee.

Sperry joined the Seminoles in 2025 and showed promise while preserving his redshirt. He played in three games, throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Both Travis and Norvell had high praise for Sperry.

"He's one of those guys (when) everybody talks about wanting to be successful. Norvell continued. "He shows up on a daily basis, living to be successful, and he is a tremendous worker, you know, a tremendous person."

Norvell said it is the habits and approach Sperry has shown him behind the scenes that stood out the most.

“You'll see him coming into the building, you know, early in the morning, and he just goes to the quarterback room and just starts watching… might be an off day, and he's out there, he's out there working through his passing pattern.”

For Norvell, the lessons of the past are just something to learn from. With the NCAA Transfer Portal set to open on January 2, Florida State's next two weeks could help define FSU's outlook in 2026.

