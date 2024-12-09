FSU Football Offers Dynamic 6-foot-4 Wide Receiver Transfer
Florida State is utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to restock its wide receiver room this ofseason. The position group never lived up to its potential this past season and the Seminoles need reinforcements ahead of 2025.
On Monday afternoon, FSU offered Miami (OH) wide receiver transfer Reggie Virgil. Standing at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Virgil is quickly becoming a coveted skill player across the country. Along with the Seminoles, he's picked up offers from Miami, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh, among others.
Virgil is coming off a 2024 season where he exploded on the national scene, catching a career-high 41 passes for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. He started in 11 of his 13 appearances. Virgil had three games of 100+ yards, including a season-best three catches for 113 yards and two scores in a win against Eastern Michigan on October 12.
The Florida native signed with the Redhawks as a three-star prospect in 2022. He only appeared in 17 games, with three starts, during his first two seasons with the program, catching a total of two passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Virgil is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has yet to officially hire a new wide receivers coach after firing Ron Dugans in November.
The Seminoles have seven scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Darion Williamson (COVID-19 year), junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
FSU signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
