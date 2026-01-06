FSU football freshman OL to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Roster changes are happening across the country as the NCAA Transfer Portal era of college football rages on. Florida State has had its fair share of departures and additions in the lone 2026 window, which ends on January 16.

The offensive line will likely need a complete rebuild, with the entire first team unit moving on from the program. FSU signed Bowling Green State offensive tackle Nate Pabst, alongside Purdue transfer Bradyn Joiner, to help shore up the trenches, but will now be losing a promising freshman.

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews to Enter Transfer Portal

Ja’Elyne Matthews, a 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive lineman, joined Florida State after the spring through the NCAA Transfer Portal, arriving from Rutgers, and it now appears he will be on the move again as he announced his intentions to transfer via social media.

Thanking his coaches and the university, Matthews said that his focus is on continued growth moving forward.

"After taking time to pray, reflect, and evaluate what’s best for my future, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. I will be doing so with four years of eligibility remaining and a clear focus on continued growth, competing at the highest level, and contributing wherever I’m called next."

Matthews didn't see the field during his lone season at Florida State, but he has the measurables to develop into a productive offensive lineman with four years of eligibility remaining. His next destination will be his third stop, and he is currently listed as a three-star transfer prospect per 247Sports.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

