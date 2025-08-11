Newcomers make big impact in FSU’s second fall scrimmage
Florida State’s season can’t come soon enough for Seminole fans, as the team prepares to unveil a revamped roster and coaching staff.
The ‘Noles wrapped up their second scrimmage of fall camp inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday evening, and despite the kind of rainy and thunderous weather you’d expect from a Florida fall, several familiar standouts once again drew praise from coaches.
Jeremiah Wilson Continues to Shine During Camp
Houston transfer Jeremiah Wilson is one of those names, and he continues to light up the field on defense. In the 100-plus plays that Florida State ran on Sunday, Wilson ended the first offensive drive with an interception.
"On the first drive, Jerry Wilson was able to have a great interception on an outstanding play. It was one of the first team interceptions that we've thrown with the first group," Head coach Mike Norvell said to the media after practice.
"But I was really pleased with Tommy (Castellanos) and his response. I think the next two drives, he came back and led touchdown drives...Nobody ever wants to make a mistake from a turnover, but I thought he showed a lot of maturity. I thought Tommy had a really good night tonight."
READ MORE: FSU football sees ex-RB pledge land in SEC
Squirrel White and Castellanos Respond
That response was exactly what Norvell was looking for, and alongside Castellanos' poise, players like wide receivers Squirrel White and Micahi Danzy were up for the challenge.
"Squirrel White had a couple of really big plays," Norvell said. "He had a long touchdown where he got to showcase his speed and had a great ball from Tommy. Another skill guy that showed up was Micahi Danzy. He had a couple of really nice plays tonight and was able to get the ball down the field. He showed some elusiveness on a short pass and another run. He was able to do some good things."
The second scrimmage also offered another glimpse at the Seminoles’ new and young talent making an early impact.
"James Williams showed up again in some good situations," Norvell said. "A young freshman who kinda caught my eye was Shamar Arnoux. Probably in this last week, you've seen some real steps that he's taking."
"He still has a lot of area for growth, but he had an incredible physicality play out on the perimeter. (It was) one-on-one in space where he was able to get the running back down, which basically forced a third-down situation, and the defense was able to get a stop," Norvell added.
With just under three weeks until kickoff against Alabama, Florida State’s depth continues to take shape. From veteran transfers like Wilson to promising newcomers such as Arnoux, the ‘Noles are piecing together a roster that blends experience with a youthful upside.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok