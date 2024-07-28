FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Sees Improvement in WRs After Day 4 of Fall Camp
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up practice No. 4 of fall camp, marking the second day the team was able to showcase their physicality and compete in pads. One of the major question marks heading into the 2024 season is who will replace their top two wide receivers from last season, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, who both went on to the NFL.
The 'Noles will rely on receivers like Ja'Khi Douglas, Hykeem Williams, and Kentron Poitier but also brought in transfers alongside a group of talented freshmen to help replenish the unit.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Sunday's practice to give some insight into how his wide receiver group has looked throughout the first four days of fall camp and what he's seen so far. One of the players mentioned was Alabama transfer Malik Benson whom he's made comparisons in the past to now Buffalo Bill, Keon Coleman.
"I mean there's still some missed opportunities that we've got to improve upon. But I think Malik has been very consistent," Norvell said.
Sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams has perhaps been one of the more reliable targets for quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn throughout fall camp. He should continue to improve as the Seminoles prepare for the season opener against Georgia Tech on August 24. As a freshman, he appeared in eight games and recorded five receptions for 80 yards and a score.
" I think he's definitely playing his best ball. Just clean up some of his little things," Norvell said of Williams. "He played last year as a freshman, so it's like, are you ready to go be all you can in a consistent nature? Even when something doesn't go how you wanted it to, or if it's a bad play, what's the response look like? I'm seeing some real positive steps from him."
Douglas, a redshirt senior out of Houma, LA, has come down with big-time plays in big moments over the four seasons that he's been with the Seminoles. Those moments have carried over into fall camp but Norvell said that he's really pushing Douglas to be more.
"Ja'Khi has had his moments. We know the capabilities of Ja'Khi. Ja'Khi has shown up big for us for the last four years in key games and key moments. But really pushing him to be more. Deuce (Spann) responded well today with a big play down the field."
LSU transfer Jalen Brown was recuited by FSU before the 2023 season but Brown ultimately went with the Tigers. After redshirting his first season he transferred to Florida State and has showcased his abilities throughout spring and early this fall. Norvell said he was excited for Brown but, he, alongside the rest of Tribe 24, could put themselves in a position to contribute early on.
"Jalen Brown, I'm excited about his speed. He's still learning a few things, but I think he's going to be a real player for us. I like the group. I haven't mentioned any of the freshmen, but we got some really good young ones. I think they will put themselves in a position to potentially help us this year, but there is a lot of competition."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
